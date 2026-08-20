National University of Dubai takes shape as research institution with global ambitions

The National University of Dubai (NUD) is taking shape as a new research-focused university aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a global destination for higher education, research and innovation.

Currently in its foundational phase, NUD is being developed as an impact-driven research university combining a global outlook with Dubai’s spirit of innovation. The university plans to work closely with government, industry and leading international institutions to generate new knowledge, accelerate innovation and prepare graduates for the industries of the future.

Against this backdrop, NUD has appointed internationally recognised higher education expert Victor Van der Chijs as its inaugural President — a key step as the university moves from planning into its formative phase.

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The varsity’s development is also closely aligned with Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, while also supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of building a more diversified, knowledge-based economy.

NUD appoints first president

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National University of Dubai, said the appointment marked a “defining step” in establishing an institution that reflects Dubai’s ambitions in education, research and innovation.

“The appointment of Victor Van der Chijs as the inaugural President of the National University of Dubai marks a defining step in establishing an ambitious academic institution that reflects Dubai’s vision to harness education, research and innovation to shape its future and strengthen its global competitiveness,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“His extensive international leadership experience, proven record in advancing academic institutions, and ability to connect universities with government and the private sector will be invaluable during this foundational phase.”

Van der Chijs will lead NUD and its founding team as the university develops its academic programmes, culture and international partnerships. He will work closely with the Board of Trustees and key stakeholders to establish programmes that combine academic rigour with innovation and real-world impact.

Focus on talent, research and innovation

For Dubai, the university is being positioned as part of a broader effort to build the talent and research capabilities needed for a future economy.

Sheikh Ahmed said Van der Chijs would be tasked with helping establish a university capable of attracting top talent, advancing knowledge and building partnerships across different sectors.

“We look forward to Van der Chijs leading the establishment of a world-class research university that attracts outstanding talent, advances knowledge, drives innovation and forges impactful partnerships across sectors,” he said.

“The University will help prepare generations of highly skilled graduates equipped to lead and meet the evolving needs of the future economy, while reinforcing Dubai’s global standing in higher education and scientific research.”

Van der Chijs said the opportunity to build the university from the ground up was unusual, and that its development would be shaped by Dubai’s global outlook.

“It is an honour to serve as President of the National University of Dubai and contribute to an institution inspired by Dubai’s ambition and global outlook,” he said.

“The opportunity to help build a university from the ground up is exceptionally rare. Together with the Board of Trustees and our partners, I look forward to shaping a university that fosters curiosity, encourages collaboration across disciplines, and creates an environment where education, research and innovation deliver meaningful impact for generations to come.”

Van der Chijs brings more than three decades of international leadership experience across higher education, research, innovation and industry.

From 2013 to 2021, he served as President of the Executive Board of the University of Twente, a top-200 university, where he worked to strengthen its international reputation for academic and research excellence while advancing entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary research and knowledge transfer.

He also served as President of the European Consortium of Innovative Universities from 2015 to 2021, leading the development of one of Europe’s first pan-European universities.

His experience also spans industry and economic development. He previously served as Chairman of Deltalinqs, a leading Dutch industry association representing Rotterdam’s industrial and logistics cluster, and as President of the Board of BOM, the Netherlands’ most active regional venture investor.

As NUD moves through its foundational phase, the focus will now be on building its academic offering, research ecosystem and partnerships — with the ambition of creating a university that can contribute to Dubai’s next generation of talent, innovation and economic growth.