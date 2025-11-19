UAE National Day: Students to have only 3 school days before 4-week winter holiday

After enjoying an extended break for the 54th Eid Al Etihad, students across the UAE will return to the classroom for just three days — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — before heading into their scheduled mid-year holiday.

The unusual gap between two breaks has sparked mixed expectations among educators and parents, with some schools anticipating full attendance due to scheduled exams, while others predict a drop in turnout as families travel or switch into holiday mode.

The Ministry of Education had announced that all public and private schools would close for Eid Al Etihad on Monday and Tuesday, effectively creating a long weekend before the winter break begins in mid-December.

'Required to report any absences'

At Bashair Private School, Principal Sawsan Tarabishy said she expects most students to return despite the short window. “Although it’s a very short period, our students will most likely comply with attendance, especially on Thursday, because they have the national education exam,” she said. “We follow the ministry’s curriculum and exam schedule, and the exam was set for the day after the holiday, so students are obliged to attend.”

To ensure the week remains productive, the school has planned academic support sessions. “On Wednesday we will hold revision sessions before the exam,” she said.

Tarabishy added that attendance is strictly monitored. “Our attendance is tightly linked to the ministry. Attendance is mandatory and we are required to report any absences.”

She noted that the school is celebrating Eid Al Ittihad this week, before students shift fully into exam mode the following week.

‘I expect only half the turnout’

Meanwhile, other educators anticipate a much quieter return. Ehab Mohamed, head of curriculum and in charge of Grade 11 and 12 top-scoring pupils at a private school, said the timing makes academic productivity unlikely.

“From my experience, I don’t expect the three school days between the two breaks to be productive, because the students would have finished their exams before Eid Al Etihad, so when they come back for two or three days only, they won’t be in the mentality to study,” he said.

“Also, some families may have big plans for the winter break, so I expect only half the turnout.”

He added that while schools typically schedule non-routine activities or project-based work to keep students engaged, this might not be feasible now. “We usually introduce activities or projects that add to their grades, but I don’t think it would be possible this time, because the term will already be over. Nonetheless, attendance helps students develop practical skills and the learning process is never-ending anyway. We will try our best to encourage students and parents to attend these activities.”

Learning discipline

Parents, too, are weighing the value of returning to school for just a few days. Rawan Fawaz, a mother of three (Grades 12, 10 and 5), believes the gap serves little academic purpose — but insists her children will be in class.

“There is no point for the students to go back to school for three days only; however, I would not allow my children to skip classes,” she said. “Even now during the end of term exams, they have the option to go home and study after sitting their exams, but I order them to stay and review in school — it is good for them to learn discipline and the concept of working hours from now.”

Her sons’ school has also given students a reason to show up. “They saved the detailed report card and make-up opportunities, like projects or assignments to get extra credit during those three days,” she said.

Balancing academic schedules and holiday plans

The return-to-school gap comes at a time when many schools have either concluded exams or are gearing up for them. Those following ministerial curricula largely face mandatory attendance rules, while some private and international schools are adjusting their academic calendars to ensure the days remain meaningful.

As families juggle the last weeks of the school term with winter travel plans, schools are now preparing activities, revisions and exam sessions to keep students engaged during the brief mid-week return.