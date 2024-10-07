'My children reached distant shores': Sharjah Ruler congratulates first batch of maritime graduates

Photos: Supplied

The first batch of students graduated from the Sharjah Maritime Academy, held in Khorfakkan last week. The event was marked by inspiring speeches and heartfelt congratulations as graduates embarked on their new journeys.

The Sharjah Ruler congratulated the graduates as they stepped into the maritime industry, highlighting the significance of their achievements.

Recommended For You

"My children at the Sharjah Maritime Academy have reached Brazil, the shores of America, and Singapore with their ships, and most of them are girls who have faced challenges at sea that even the bravest men cannot endure," Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah underscored.

Nawal Abdulwahid Muhammad expressed her deep appreciation for the Sharjah Ruler, saying: "Thank you for your tremendous efforts in supporting education and nurturing youth. Your leadership inspired me to achieve my goals."

Nawal Abdulwahid Muhammad

The Sharjah Maritime Academy, a state-of-the-art higher education institution, focuses on maritime studies, training, and research.

It is the only institution in the UAE that offers CAA-accredited baccalaureate-level degree programs in the field of maritime education.

The academy operates under the regulation of both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, ensuring compliance with national standards for sea-going operations.

Additionally, SMA holds the status of Accredited Training Provider (ATP) by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

Love for the sea

Graduate Ismail Hassan Al-Balooshi, a 25-year-old from Khorfakkan, reflected on his journey, noting that he chose to specialise in maritime navigation due to its vital role in the global economy. "Growing up near the sea in Khorfakkan instilled in me a love for navigation," he shared.

He also mentioned the challenges of working in an open sea environment, especially during rigorous training sessions.

Ismail Hassan Al-Balooshi

The fresh graduate recounted a particularly tough experience during their training when they faced harsh weather and strong winds. "Initially, dealing with these conditions was extremely difficult, both physically and mentally. However, I learned to stay calm under pressure and work effectively as part of a team."

He also shared his feelings about receiving direct employment news from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, saying: "This was an unforgettable moment for me. I felt immense pride and deep gratitude for his continuous support and concern for our future."

Ismail expressed gratitude for his family's support, particularly his parents, who encouraged him throughout his studies. "Thinking of my family motivated me to push through the tough times during training," he said.

Another graduate, Ammar Yasser Tattan, a 25-year-old of Syrian origin, who holds an Emirati passport from Dubai, shared his aspirations. "My ambition has always been to blend engineering with my love for the sea, which drove me to choose this vital field."

He recalled the announcement of the academy's opening by Sheikh Sultan as a pivotal moment. "I realised this opportunity was a path to achieving my goal. I have always loved the sea and had an interest in engineering, and I found marine engineering to be the specialisation that combines both passions."

Ammar Yasser Tattan Ammar described the challenges of the field, noting that it requires knowledge of various engineering disciplines. "During my practical training, I took on significant responsibilities; a marine engineer must ensure the ship operates efficiently without any faults. “ Having to start the main engine of the ship himself during an emergency was an 'unforgettable moment,' he said. As a trainee, he had to act quickly to ensure the safety of the vessel, and thankfully, he successfully completed the task. "This experience taught me a lot about handling responsibility under pressure," he said. The young graduate emphasised the invaluable support he received from his family and friends. Receiving news of employment from the Sharjah Ruler "was a moment of great joy for me. When he announced at the graduation ceremony that jobs were ready for us, I felt immense pride and relief," Ammar added. "His words confirmed that our efforts were not in vain and that our professional futures are secure thanks to his support and care." ALSO READ: UAE: 18-month diploma for caregivers to help them prepare for 'future challenges' How UAE students are boosting job prospects with professional skills 'Investing in future': UAE firms attract Emirati talent with tailored programmes for their development