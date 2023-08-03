More than 30% of Abu Dhabi private schools rated ‘outstanding’, ‘good’

This is based on the emirate's new rating system that evaluates schools' national identity programmes

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 4:45 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 4:49 PM

As many as 29 private schools out of 87 have been rated either ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi, according to the results of the Phase 1 National Identity Mark released by the emirate’s education regulator.

In May this year, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) introduced the first-ever National Identity Mark to provide parents with full visibility on the quality of national identity programmes and related activities offered in private schools across the emirate.

In the first phase, 87 private schools with the highest number of Emirati students were assessed. Out of these, eight were found to be ‘outstanding’; 21 were rated ‘good’; 35 were ‘acceptable’; and 23 were found to be ‘weak’.

Among the outstanding schools were:

British International School in Abu Dhabi (also rated ‘outstanding’ in the latest Irtiqa’a inspection)

Sheikh Zayed Academy for Girls

Sheikh Zayed Academy for Boys

Emirates National Schools, MBZ City,

Al Ittihad National Private School, Khalifa City,

Al Ittihad National Private School, Shakhbout City,

Emirates National Schools, Branch 3,

Adnoc Schools, Sas Al Nakhl

Evaluation process

The evaluation framework covered three main domains, each with three relevant dimensions: ‘culture’ including history, heritage, and Arabic language, which represented a key focus area within the framework; ‘values’ including respect, compassion, and global understanding; and ‘citizenship’ including belonging, volunteering, and conservation.

The National Identity Mark aims to heighten Emirati students’ deep-rooted understanding of the UAE’s traditions, customs, and values, empowering and enabling them to navigate the diverse global landscape with a strong foundation based on their own cultural background.

The rating system assessed curricula and school culture to help ensure educational equity, transparency, and accountability across all Abu Dhabi private schools that have nationals enrolled. It also gave schools the opportunity to further enhance and develop their national identity programmes.

The phase 2 evaluations will commence with academic year 2023-24, and cover additional private schools, Adek noted. Private schools without national enrolment are encouraged to feature national identity programmes and activities designed to engage their students with the country's rich heritage and traditions.

The National Identity Mark rankings will be evaluated separately from Adek’s annual Irtiqa’a Inspection, which covers the performance standards of the emirate’s private schools and provides recommendations for improved performance.

