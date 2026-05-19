UAE's MBR School of Government launches world's first Master in AI governance

UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched the Master in Innovation Management and AI Governance (MIMAIG), a first-of-its-kind programme focused on government policy and innovation governance to prepare future leaders for rapid digital transformation.

The programme combines innovation management, AI governance, public policy and strategic leadership through a “quintuple helix” model integrating theoretical learning, experiential education and personal development.

The 180-credit programme includes 120 credits of taught modules and a 60-credit dissertation. It offers a blended learning model combining in-person and online weekend classes, with options for full-time completion in 18 months or part-time completion over two years.

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Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in international field visits to technology hubs, embassies and international organisations to gain exposure to global governance practices and innovation models.

Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said the programme represents a major step in empowering government leaders to navigate the impact of artificial intelligence on the public sector.

He said, “Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the public sector, and governments will need qualified, agile leaders capable of navigating complex and unprecedented transformations.”

Al Marri added that the programme supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the country’s ambition to transition 50 per cent of government sectors, services and operations to agentic AI.

In a keynote address, Prof Yousif El-Ghalayini, Acting Dean of Academic Affairs and Executive Master of Public Administration Programme Coordinator at MBRSG, said the programme is designed to equip leaders with the skills needed to manage evolving technologies and future government challenges.

He stressed that technological adoption alone is insufficient, noting that reskilling and upskilling have become an urgent global requirement.

Prof Melodena Stephens, Professor of Innovation and Technology Governance and Programme Head at MBRSG, described the programme as unprecedented in scope, aimed at preparing leaders to navigate breakthroughs reshaping public administration and policymaking.