How a Dubai programme is giving students a head start in AI, digital creation

A new creative learning studio under Middlesex University Dubai is helping students aged 14 and above explore AI, design and digital content through hands-on summer programmes that turn curiosity into career-ready skills.

In a rapidly changing job market where AI, content creation, and digital design are reshaping industries across the UAE, a new learning pathway in Dubai is aiming to bridge the gap between school education and university-level creative skills.

At the centre of this shift is a creative initiative under Middlesex University Dubai called MDX Studios, alongside a future-focused learning platform known as 'point a.'

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Enrollees get a chance to experiment with filmmaking, UX design, AI and product building — well before they choose a university degree.

Afroz Nawaf, head of MDX Studios and Founder of point a., said the aim is to make education feel less like a single high-stakes decision and more like an evolving journey.

“point a. is a future-ready learning studio, academy and creative community powered by Middlesex University Dubai. It has been created to give learners a more flexible way into education, skills and careers, especially at a time when the world of work is changing faster than traditional pathways can always respond.”

He added that learners may be school students, university students or working professionals — all exploring what comes next in an uncertain job landscape.

A summer camp designed for experimentation

With UAE schools closing for the summer break, the programme is encouraging students to use the holidays not just for rest, but for exploration.

Afroz said summer offers a rare opportunity for students to learn without pressure. “Summer is one of the best times for students to explore without the pressure of exams, grades or having to make immediate decisions about their future."

"A student may think they are interested in filmmaking but only discover what that really means when they are holding a camera, editing a scene, directing a performer or pitching an idea," he added. "Someone who enjoys social media might realise that they have a natural talent for storytelling, design, strategy or product building. The only way to find these strengths is through hands-on experience.”

The Dubai-based initiative has introduced a five-day summer camp featuring four future-focused tracks — design thinking, filmmaking, UX/UI and product building, and AI.

"Over five days, students learn how to design ideas, create content, understand how digital products are built and explore how AI can help turn those ideas into reality.”

The programme is priced at Dh 1,499, with certificates powered by Middlesex University Dubai awarded upon completion of eligible courses.

AI, creativity and the new skills economy in the UAE

As AI becomes more embedded in everyday work across Dubai’s creative and business sectors, demand for hybrid skills is rising sharply.

Afroz noted that accessibility has changed the creative landscape—but so has competition. “AI is no longer confined to engineers or technology companies. It is becoming part of how designers think, filmmakers plan, businesses communicate, and individuals bring ideas to life.

"At the same time, content creation, filmmaking and design have become much more accessible. You no longer need permission, a large production company or expensive equipment to create something meaningful and put it out into the world.”

However, he warned that ease of access does not guarantee impact. "Accessibility also means greater competition. Anyone can create content and post, but not everyone can communicate effectively, tell stories, solve problems or build something memorable. This is where education plays a vital role.”

He added that future careers will increasingly depend on combining AI tools with human judgement, creativity and strategy.

Redefining career readiness

The programme also focuses on helping students turn informal interests into structured, career-ready skills.

Afroz believes many young people underestimate the value of their hobbies. “The first step is to stop dismissing a hobby as 'just something I like.’ If someone spends hours editing videos, gaming, drawing, writing, taking photographs, making playlists, building online communities or creating content, there is often a valuable skill underneath it.”

He explained that professional skills emerge when passion is combined with structure and accountability. “For example, enjoying photography is one thing. Being able to photograph a product, brief a client, plan a shoot, edit consistently, deliver on time and explain your creative decisions is a professional skill set.”

At the heart of the learning model is a focus on personalised education through learner personas. “One of the most unique elements of point a. is our learner persona system. Before learners begin, they take a short persona quiz designed to understand how they move through learning.

The persona quiz is not about putting people into a box or limiting them. It is the beginning of a conversation about how they learn.”

This approach, he said, allows educators to adapt teaching styles based on individual learning behaviour.

Afroz also offered reassurance to students across the UAE navigating early decisions. “The goal is not to choose one identity at 16 or 18 and stay locked into it forever. The goal is to become someone who can keep learning, adapting and evolving as the world around them changes.”