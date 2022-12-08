Mental health knows no age: Parents, teachers laud KHDA wellbeing initiative in schools

The facility is designed to international standards, with tracks and topography that simulate natural terrain and magnificent view of city skyline
School management, teachers and parents have wholeheartedly welcomed the new inclusion framework set forth by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
“This has been in the works for so long,” said Dr. Tayyaba Anwer, whose daughters study at Arab Unity school. “We have been expecting it and I think it is going to be a game changer. The introduction of this framework will ensure that well-being is not just a buzz word, but something that needs to be applied to daily school life.”
International research points to wellbeing as an enabler of improved educational outcomes, enabling students to have more positive experiences of school; higher levels of self-esteem; and increased motivation.
“This framework represents the next stage of our wellbeing journey, enabling us to work more closely with schools, teachers and parents to ensure better learning outcomes and happier, healthier futures for our children,” said Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau
According to Dr. Tayyaba, who is also an inclusion governor at two schools in Dubai, the framework will help school leaders and educationists develop strategies to prioritise and optimise the wellbeing of both staff and students. “It will also help in assessing the effectiveness of wellbeing initiatives and help modify them when needed.”
“I am pretty sure that henceforth, wellbeing is going to play a major role in deciding the ratings of school,” she said. “And it should because schools are not just there to prepare students for exams, but to help them prepare for life.”
Peter Jacob, who has three children in schools in Dubai, said that he hoped the framework would provide guidance, measures and processes to schools on how they should promote and encourage mental and physical well-being. “Now more than ever, well-being is important for every age and that includes children,” he said.
“As a parent of three, for us the important thing is finding balance between promoting enriching experiences and activities and also encouraging free unstructured time where the child decides what they want to do.”
Seema Lodha, who works as a teacher at a school in Dubai, said the introduction of the framework is going to be a welcome relief. “KHDA has come up with a well-being framework for teachers and I am happy about it,” she said.
“This will ensure that they are provided with the latest technology and means to ensure a good work-life balance. I am hoping for salaries and appreciation to be improved as this is a noble profession. A teacher’s good mental health affects his or her relationship with their students and this is the first step towards ensuring it.”
Seema, mother to a Grade 12 student, said she was relieved. “This is going to be a wonderful step as it will give students the freedom of expression and they would develop a healthy and a more trustworthy relationship with their teachers,” she said.
“This can improve the mental health of students and will help in the overall growth of a child’s cognitive, physical and mental health.”
The KHDA's Wellbeing Matters framework will give parents, teachers and students a shared understanding of what wellbeing looks like in schools, and how it can be improved.
ALSO READ:
The facility is designed to international standards, with tracks and topography that simulate natural terrain and magnificent view of city skyline
While it could be viewed as aggressive play, it is, in fact, different from actual aggression because 'of its lack of intent or attempt to injure a live person'
Facility will allow companies to test and operate vertical take-off and landing
City also shares with Abu Dhabi the 6th place globally for shared mobility penetration
Jaya Krishnan purchased his winning ticket on his way to London
Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
Two other winners, one more from the Philippines and one from Palestine, will spend their winnings on children's education and retirement
The initiative also seeks to educate residents on the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and green