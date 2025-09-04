Memes in classrooms? How UAE teachers use stickers to engage students

Teachers in the UAE are moving beyond simple letter grades and instead, experimenting with unique personalised feedback — speaking the same “digital language” as their students to create connections that enhance learning.

Raised on smartphones, memes, and TikTok trends, Gen Alpha students walk into classrooms carrying a world of instant gratification and endless scrolling at their fingertips.

Therefore, educators primarily in primary years, are now rising to the challenge of capturing their attention — turning to digital stickers, memes, and even QR codes to keep learning relevant and fun.

Aine Mooney, Head of Primary & EYFS at Diyafah International School, said,

“Our teachers are constantly looking for research-informed and creative ways to engage learners and sustain their love of learning. For today’s generation, raised in a world of instant digital feedback, tools like online stickers and light-hearted memes can be an effective bridge between their everyday experiences and the classroom.”

Celebrating small but meaningful wins

Teachers say this approach aligns with the UAE’s wider vision for innovation in education, blending technology with traditional practice to inspire learners.

“In the Early Years (EYFS), digital stickers are used to celebrate small but significant milestones — whether it’s recognising a new sound in phonics or completing a piece of independent writing. Children light up when their effort is acknowledged in a way that feels personal and joyful,” said Mooney.

She added that in Primary, “Our teachers sometimes weave age-appropriate memes or humorous visuals into lessons to spark curiosity, reduce anxiety around new concepts, and build positive energy in the room.”

These tools, educators stress, are not just add-ons but part of everyday teaching practice. “We also see exciting practice in Arabic. Teachers there use QR codes to link students instantly to interactive activities, stories, or audio clips, giving them independence while keeping lessons dynamic. They are also experimenting with AI tools to generate bespoke images that connect directly to lesson content, which not only excites students but ensures cultural relevance.”

Motivation, focus, and balance

The greatest success, teachers believe, lies in motivation and connection. “Students feel seen and rewarded in a language they understand, which helps us maintain focus even when attention spans are short,” said Mooney.

The challenge, however, is sustaining that attention. “We’ve found that when used sparingly and intentionally, these tools actually extend focus rather than shorten it. Parents also appreciate how these simple strategies nurture confidence and encourage children to persevere.”

At the same time, teachers are careful not to let digital tools take over meaningful teaching. “Stickers and memes may grab attention, but it is the quality of questioning, discussion, and challenge that leads to lasting understanding. When tied directly to content, though, they often act as memory anchors — students recall the lesson more vividly when a meme or image is connected to the concept.”

Mooney added that balance is key. “We also ensure balance by pairing digital rewards with hands-on projects, outdoor play, and creative arts, so children learn to focus in many different contexts. Used thoughtfully, these tools remind us that learning can be both rigorous and joyful.”

Fun, creativity, and new-age learning tools

Some teachers are also innovating with physical tools. Educator Zahira Fernández, for instance, uses a portable printer to create customised stickers. She explained how “decorating study materials adds an element of creativity”, keeping students engaged and motivated throughout the learning process.

Others echoed how small incentives can spark big excitement in classrooms.

Seema Umar, Principal at Dewvale School, Dubai, under Woodlem Education, said, “In our kindergarten and primary grades, teachers use ClassDojo to award digital stickers and points for achievements like teamwork, neat handwriting, or completing challenging tasks. Our younger students light up when they see a cheerful sticker or a star badge, motivating them to give their best effort.”

As children move into middle grades, Umar pointed out that memes become an effective tool for engagement. “Memes and fun digital images are used as creative hooks to introduce new topics or reinforce ideas. Students enjoy sharing their own memes or stickers, which encourages participation, discussion, and even a little friendly competition. These tools help capture attention, boost motivation, and create memorable learning moments. Memes, stickers, and ClassDojo are not just add-ons; they act as bridges connecting instant engagement with deeper understanding.”