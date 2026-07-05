May 2026 IB results out; some UAE schools celebrate perfect scores

Early results received by institutions show students outperforming the global average, with some schools reporting perfect scores and other outstanding academic accomplishments

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 5:23 PM
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Several schools across the UAE are celebrating impressive achievements as the results of the May 2026 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations begin arriving this evening.

Early results received by institutions show students outperforming the global average, with some schools reporting perfect scores and other outstanding academic accomplishments.

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The results carry added significance this year after final IB examinations across the UAE and other Gulf states were cancelled due to regional security concerns linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

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Instead, the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO), in consultation with the UAE Ministry of Education, awarded grades through its Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), an established system used when exams cannot safely take place.

Students who sat the May 2026 IB examinations are set to access their results on Monday, July 6 via the official IB candidate portal, with results becoming available from 12pm GMT (4pm UAE time).

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