UAE to decide on May 10 if schools, universities continue distance or in-person learning

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

UAE's Ministry of Education said that the model of learning for the upcoming period, whether in-person or remote, will be announced on May 10. The country's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research also said the learning model for higher educational institutions would be announced on Sunday evening.

The decision will be taken after an "assessment of the current situation" in coordination with relevant authorities, authorities said. Examinations and international assessments will be conducted in-person "in accordance with the approved plans", the authority confirmed.

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Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority also announced that they will communicate directives on May 10, regarding distance or on-site learning in all private educational institutions.

Earlier, from May 5 to May 8, UAE announced a temporary transition to remote learning across all schools and higher educational institutions in the country.

This decision came on the heels of fresh emergency alerts issued to UAE residents on May 4, as Iran launched renewed attacks after nearly a month. UAE later confirmed that air defence systems had engaged a total of 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones launched from Iran on May 4.

Read the Khaleej Times article for the full report on what happened in UAE on May 4.

Safety of educational community

Authorities have reiterated time and again that all measures are taken keeping in mind both the continuity of learning, and the security of staff and students.

The country's educational institutions also stand ready to transition between modes of learning depending on the situation, and if the need arises. With online systems in place, the change is smooth and structured, with schools and colleges ready for quick decisions.

Educational leaders have maintained that learnings from the pandemic era has enabled them to iron out issues in remote systems, and adapt accordingly.