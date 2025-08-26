Look: Sheikh Hamdan shares throwback photos, remembers his first day at school

The excitement in the air was palpable as over a million students returned to school, with some starting the very first day of their educational journey. The whole nation joined in the celebrations, from policemen visiting classrooms to the UAE President sending a voice note to the little ones.

For some adults, the back-to-school season reminded them of their own childhood, reminiscing the days of covering new books, purchasing new stationery, and boasting about your brand-new water bottles.

The Dubai Crown Prince was one of those who felt nostalgic about his own school days, sharing a rare glimpse into his life as an eager student, ready to take on the academic world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I still remember my very first day at school; I was just a child, but my dreams were already big," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The leader shared throwback visuals showcasing his journey from a curious student, to an adult visiting schools and encouraging the students, often accompanied by his father, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of education in shaping the nation's future: "For knowledge is light, and together we rise." He added that every new academic year represents the birth of a fresh dream.

The Dubai Crown Prince has always been someone who frequently shares insights into his private life, whether it is about going for a run, or recalling his moments as a youngster, curious and playful.

Two years ago, the leader reunited with three of his high school friends, with the selfie soon going viral on social media.

The image was simply captioned "High School Reunion! School boys" and led to an outpouring of adoration from fans. The Dubai Crown Prince attended Rashid Private School.