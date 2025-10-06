Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

For educators across the UAE, teaching is more than a job — it’s a lifelong promise to shape the nation’s future. As leaders paid tribute on World Teachers' Day, the stories of these long-serving teachers reveal how passion, perseverance, and recognition through initiatives like the Golden Visa continue to inspire excellence in classrooms across the Emirates.

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted how "teachers play a pivotal role" in inspiring the next generation. Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called teaching "the greatest profession known to humanity," noting its integral role in shaping communities and lives.

This World Teachers’ Day, Khaleej Times reached out to a few long-serving educators to understand what drew them to this profession, and why, despite all the challenges, it remains the most rewarding profession of all.

Dilip Biswas, Head of Mathematics at Amity School Dubai, recently received his UAE Golden Visa following the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)'s call for applications from outstanding educators last year.

This long-term visa honours exceptional teachers in Dubai's private and higher education sectors, granting a renewable 10-year residency aimed at retaining and attracting top talent.

Teaching in a digital era

Biswas highlighted that his passion for teaching was born early, out of empathy for his struggling classmates. "When I was young, I found that there were students who struggled with various subjects, and not many teachers who supported them. So, I wanted to be a teacher who can always support my students anytime, anywhere," he said.

He began teaching in India in 2006 before relocating to the UAE in 2018; he now leads the mathematics department, teaching students in Grades 10, 11, and 12. With more than 18 years of experience, he has witnessed students — and classrooms — undergo dramatic transformations.

"There are a lot of changes, especially after Covid-19," he observed. "Earlier, students used to depend on teachers and books. Now they have everything on their devices. Just one click and one command, and they get everything."

This shift, he said, has made teaching more demanding than ever: "It has become more challenging now. Students have access to everything — they can ask teachers questions at any time. Many teachers struggle with gadgets, while the kids have become proficient in technology. So, as a teacher, it's more challenging to match up with that.

"You cannot be outdated in this changing environment. You have to learn new things and be on your toes every day."

For Biswas, a triple master's degree holder — with qualifications in Mathematics, Education, and Computer Applications — respect in the classroom is something that must be earned — not assumed.

"Teaching is the most noble and respectable job," he said. "But to gain respect, a teacher has to match up with the standards of today's students. Otherwise, they will not respect you," he said.

Golden Visa for educators

The UAE's initiative to recognise teachers with long-term visas has brought new motivation to the profession. "It's an outstanding and remarkable step. It inspires teachers to do better. It gives them purpose and stability," Biswas said.

He explained the process for obtaining the UAE Golden Visa, which he received along with four of his colleagues, as he was among the select few nominated from his school.

"It's a great achievement for a teacher," he said proudly. "Such a 10-year visa gives a lot of respect. Typically, to obtain this visa, you need to have a high salary or be an entrepreneur. But for teachers, it's a big recognition."

He pointed out that the process involved submitting detailed documentation, including qualifications, community involvement, and contributions to school improvement.

"I have trained my colleagues in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint," he shared. "Being a teacher, we need to master these tools. I was also doing data analysis for KHDA school inspections and developed special programmes for low-performing students — and by God's grace, none of my students failed."

Legacy and inspiration

Similarly, for Lebanese educator Dr Mangala AlCherif, who has taught for over two decades, teaching is not just a profession — it's a legacy passed down through generations.

"My inspiration came from those who shaped my own journey," she said. "My mother, was a teacher. I always admired the way she connected with her students, and how she could touch hearts. My own teachers also influenced me, and I believe they shaped who I became and taught me to believe in myself."

After earning her PhD in comparative studies in France, Dr AlCherif eventually moved to the UAE in 2000 and began teaching in 2004. Over the years, the Abu Dhabi-based educator, a specialist in the French language, has served as a UAE National Identity Coordinator across various school levels. Her experience even extends to teaching members of the Royal family, a testament to her reputation for excellence.

Among her accolades are the Khalifa Award for Education and the ALDAR Award for Best Secondary Teacher. She is also the author of the UAE national bestseller Knight of the Desert, a philosophical exploration of the late Sheikh Zayed, the country's founding father, through his quotes.

"What keeps me motivated," she reflects, "is the awareness that what happens in the classroom today can echo years later in their lives and communities. Teaching is an act of hope, a way to plant seeds that will keep growing after we're gone.

"One of the students I guided, is now leading environmental initiatives. Another one is making waves in international relations. Even the quiet learners who once doubted themselves are now confident public speakers."

Dr AlCherif embraces modern tools while staying rooted in traditional values. "Technology is a powerful amplifier, not a replacement for teaching," she said. "The key is balance. Digital tools should serve learning goals, not overshadow them."

Her most personal example of education's power comes from home. "My son is now a senior quantum engineer and researcher at Microsoft," she said proudly. "He led a team that achieved a major breakthrough in quantum computing, published in Nature. As teachers, we realise our impact starts from home."

As the world marks Teacher's Day, her message to students is simple yet profound: "The most powerful lessons often come from the unknown. Embrace challenges, ask the questions that don't yet have answers, and don't be afraid to go beyond what you think is possible."

Lifelong commitment to students

Like the others, Egbal Ahmed Warrag, a Sudanese expat, has been shaping young minds in the UAE for more than 25 years.

Currently, the HoD of the Arabic department at Woodlem Park School, Hamidiya Ajman, Warrag has worked in multiple schools across Dubai, including Delhi Private School in Jebel Ali, GEMS Modern Academy, and Dubai Scholars Private School.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, "My elder sister was my teacher. She inspired me to be one…I saw the way she used to teach, and it made me want to be like her."

Over the decades, Warrag has witnessed the remarkable evolution of students and teaching methods.

"When I started teaching, we didn't have technology and definitely not to this extent. Now, the students are really good at using technology, sometimes even better than teachers," she notes.

"The most important thing is the relationship between the teacher and the student. If the teacher is inspiring, students will look forward to their classes. It's always a proud moment when you see your students succeed. Years later, when they share their achievements with me, I feel immense pride in being their teacher."

What motivates her, she emphasised, is the mutual growth that comes with teaching. "Every day, I teach students something new, and every day, I learn something from them. That exchange is incredibly rewarding."