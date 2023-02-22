'Legendary' ex-headmaster of Dubai school John Mason dies at 78

On the inaugural day, students from Sharjah Performing Arts Academy stage play by the Sharjah Ruler
John Mason, a well-known educationist, headmaster and teacher in UAE and India, has passed away at age 78.
Mason served as the head of many major schools, including Gems Modern Academy (then known as The Modern High School) in Dubai. He was the headmaster of The Doon School, a famous boys boarding school in Dehradun, India, for many years as well.
The educationist was a well-known figure in academic circles in the UAE, where he managed several schools.
According to the Indian Express, Mason wrote many English textbooks for Indian schools, and was a member of the standing committee on examinations of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.
