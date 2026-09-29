KT UniExpo Dubai 2026: UAE students meet 35+ global universities, explore AI degrees

Students and parents in the UAE can now explore universities from around the world under one roof as KT UniExpo opens in Dubai today, bringing more than 35 universities and institutions together for its 10th edition.

Held at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, the two-day expo is giving families an opportunity to speak directly with university representatives, admissions specialists and career guidance professionals as they weigh their higher education options.

The participating institutions represent the UAE, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia and Europe, with programmes ranging from artificial intelligence and data science to medicine, aviation engineering, business, finance, media and design.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For families, the focus is not only on choosing a university but also on understanding admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, visa pathways and the career opportunities linked to different degrees.

The event was inaugurated by KT's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Ted Kemp and Abdallah Muhana, Senior Vice President and Head of Education Solutions, RAKBANK, UAE.

Kemp said the expo reflects Khaleej Times’ wider role in connecting the education community, particularly as the UAE increasingly becomes a destination for international students as well as a launchpad for students heading overseas.

“Khaleej Times has a broader mission of serving the education landscape — students, parents and the wider community. Education is, of course, about nurturing young minds, but it is also an industry, and like every other industry, the UAE has become a global hub for education and opportunity.”

He said the movement is in both directions, with UAE-based students looking abroad while international students consider the UAE for their education.

“There are students here who want to go abroad to study, but equally, there are many students from overseas who want to come to the UAE. So, there is this two-way movement of students, ideas and opportunities. For us, it’s exciting to be right in the middle of that dynamic space, because there is so much happening. That’s one of the beautiful things about being in the UAE, and the education sector is a strong reflection of that wider dynamism.”

From artificial intelligence to medicine and design

For students beginning to shortlist universities, the expo offers a chance to move beyond online searches and ask institutions directly about courses, entry requirements and career pathways.

Families exploring overseas education can also discuss practical issues such as tuition fees, scholarships, financial aid, visas and accommodation.

Abdallah Muhana Jamil Muhana, Senior Vice President & Head of Skiply Program & Education Solutions, Skiply, said financial and support services are also becoming an important part of the overseas education journey. He highlighted the bank’s Skiply ecosystem, which connects parents, students and universities.

“We understand the value of the education sector and what we need to offer parents, students and the wider education community. Today, Skiply is powered by RAKBANK, with a fully dedicated ecosystem connecting parents, students and universities.”

He said the platform also allows families to manage education payments, including instalment options.

“Through the Skiply app, parents can select a university, make payments seamlessly and pay in instalments directly through a RAKBANK card with 0 per cent fees.”

For families sending children abroad, Muhana said the support extends beyond tuition payments.

“For study-abroad programmes, we can also add value for parents who are sending their children to different countries. We can manage their visa services and accommodation, as well as tuition fee payments through Flywire, powered by RAKBANK.”

A one-stop platform for students and parents

The expo comes as students increasingly consider degrees linked to emerging industries alongside more established academic pathways.

Visitors can meet university representatives one-on-one, compare programmes and discuss their individual academic plans, making the event particularly relevant for high school students preparing for undergraduate study and families at the early stages of university planning.

With global university choices becoming broader, the expo is designed to bring some of the information families need into a single setting — from academic programmes and admissions to costs, scholarships and future career pathways.

Over the years, KT UniExpo has developed as a platform connecting students in the UAE with universities and admissions professionals as they assess options for their higher education journey.

Admission to KT UniExpo is free. The event runs from 8am to 6pm at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

For registration, sponsorship opportunities and further information, visitors can visit www.ktuniexpo.com or contact events@khaleejtimes.com.