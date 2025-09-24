KT UniExpo 2025: US universities attract UAE students despite visa concerns

Despite ongoing visa concerns and regulatory scrutiny, US universities continue to draw strong interest from UAE students, with representatives stressing that political uncertainties should not deter applicants.

At the KT UniExpo 2025 in Dubai that kicked off on Wednesday, La Toro Yates, Vice President for Enrollment Services at Kean University, noted that while a wide range of subjects appealed to prospective students, certain fields stood out.

Students were showing particular enthusiasm for business-related programs, alongside traditional favourites such as math, science, computer science, and artificial intelligence.

“Business has been a very strong force so far. What students have been asking for is accounting and finance,” Yates said, adding that Kean’s business school benefits from its proximity to New York City. “We call New York our expanded classroom, so it creates so many opportunities for students to work in different industries, from business to pharmaceuticals, right to computer science.”

He explained that the university has been stepping up its efforts in the UAE. Having already participated in the April edition of the fair, Kean is taking a multi-pronged approach to outreach. “We want to build our relationship… and a part of that is helping to connect with students in the international schools here in Dubai and creating a pathway for them to come into the States,” he said.

Office to assist students facing visa-related issues

On the question of political uncertainties, Yates admitted that concerns were understandable but emphasised that the impact on students had so far been limited. “It hasn’t had an impact as much for students who are applying to come to school in the United States,” he said. He advised students to begin their visa process early, noting that “the political spectrum can change rapidly.”

Kean also runs an international studies office specifically to assist students who might face visa-related issues.

Earlier this year, apprehension was more evident. “Back in April, 100 per cent, and it was for their parents as well,” he recalled. However, he said that with more clarity in the administration, the level of scepticism has lessened, though it remains a concern, particularly for families.”

Positioning Kean as a global institution, Yates underlined its international presence. “We call ourselves an anchor institution. We're anchoring in our community in New Jersey, but we have a campus in Wanzhou, China and we want to open it out to the world.”

Students still set on US

While shifting US visa rules and regulatory scrutiny are cause for caution, they have clearly, not yet significantly deterred UAE students’ intent on studying in America.

Strong interest in programmes like business and tech persists.

Karstn Kaseke, Zimbabawe, Grammar school, Year 12 said, “I want to do Business Studies and specifically e commerce, out of UAE. Spain, America and Italy, UK. My top one is from Spain called UCAM. I am looking for new information.”

“I’m planning to pursue Computer Science, preferably with a focus on artificial intelligence, outside the UAE. The countries on my list are Canada, the US, and Australia,” said another student Amira Khan.

Nazia from Al Salam Community School, an educator, highlighted that students often revisit the fair in search of broader opportunities. “When they come here, students want to explore what’s out there — from future career prospects to the courses and plans offered by universities. They also ask about fee structures and how transfers between campuses work. Events like this simplify the process, and ou