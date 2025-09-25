UAE: Students offered over 50% scholarships, early-bird discounts at KT UniExpo 2025

Students at the recent KT UniExpo in Dubai walked away with more than admission leaflets — many were offered scholarship deals exceeding 50 per cent.

Students also saw early-bird offers and discounts, as universities vie to attract top talent.

Fatima Alrajab, Manager of Student Affairs at Royal Roads University (RAK Campus UAE), said a recurring question from prospective students concerns eligibility.

“Students come from different curricula, so they want to know that coming from their stream what is the minimum criterion.” To sweeten the deal, Royal Roads is currently offering a coupon of Dh2,000, and upon formal application more scholarship help becomes available. “If students perform well in the first year, they will get additional scholarship.”

What are students asking for?

Dania Al Agha, Senior Admission Counsellor at University of Dubai, observed that most students are gravitating toward business streams and sciences, especially engineering and AI-related fields. Within business, digital marketing and finance are especially popular. She explained the cost structure.

“For an IT related course, the fee will be Dh65,000 to 70,000 without scholarships per year.” However, scholarships of up to 100 per cent are available based on merit, and these are open to students of all nationalities. The university also offers the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Scholarship among other aid options.

Practical, industry-connected learning

Olivia Turner, Academic Director at Dubai College of Tourism, praised UniExpo as a platform to illustrate their emphasis on how it is helping many students make decisions with both their ambitions and budgets in mind.

“We are delighted to have participated in UniExpo. The event provided an excellent platform to showcase DCTs unique strengths — from our focus on practical, affordable, industry-led learning to the alternative pathways we offer into education and employment. We are proud to highlight how we connect students directly with industry, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and experience to thrive in their careers.”

Many highlighted the global exposure students can gain.

Paul Raid, recruitment manager at University of Europe, Dubai campus, said, “It's a German university. So, students can start in Dubai and finish in Germany. That could be an option, for some… if they would like to switch between campuses or they can apply for a Master's in Germany. We can support them either way. We help them with the visa accommodation and everything.”

First-time encounters, big opportunities

For many students, UniExpo was a first chance to understand what Dubai’s universities really offer.

Sitam Kolburan, a teacher at the German International School, said, “The students didn’t really know which universities are offered in Dubai. They came and had a first conversation with what’s being offered. And I think that’s a great takeaway for them.”

Grade 11 student Kedija Adem, who is interested in medicine and public health, discovered several universities that match her goals and scholarships she could apply for. She said: “I found 50 per cent off for CUD. That I thought was rare. My first choice is the UAE.”

Hamzah Shahid echoed similar priorities with engineering. “Scholarships are a priority for me. There are a lot of scholarships on offer. My first choice is the UAE and I don’t want to go far away from my family and financially it’s more affordable.”

Why it matters: affordability, access, and strategy

Many universities are using scholarships of 50% or more — sometimes even 100% — as strategic tools to attract high-performing students.

Early offers and coupons make institutions more accessible for those still gathering application materials or waiting for final grades.

Students are more informed than ever, showing up to fairs knowing what they want — whether it’s medicine, engineering, AI, or business — and asking specific questions about eligibility, cost, and scholarship renewals.