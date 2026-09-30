'ROI of studying': UAE universities shift focus from degrees to jobs, industry exposure

For UAE students weighing their university options, choosing a degree is increasingly becoming about more than the qualification they will hold at the end of it. Universities are seeing growing interest in what happens beyond the classroom — from employability and internships to industry exposure, communication skills and the overall student experience.

At the Canadian University Dubai (CUD), this shift has prompted a rethink in how the institution communicates with prospective students and parents. Speaking on the sidelines of KT Uni Expo, Ayah Sharif, marketing manager, CUD, said the university had surpassed previous years in terms of total student numbers, but the experience had also highlighted an important lesson about what families now want from higher education.

“One lesson I would take, on a personal level as a marketing practitioner at this institution, is that we really needed to reinvent the wheel. We needed to communicate the value and ROI of studying with us, and highlight the employability outcomes of our programmes. So, we shifted from focusing on inputs to focusing on outcomes."

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From a degree to the wider student experience

Sharif said the conversation with families is no longer centered solely on academic qualifications. Increasingly, parents want to understand how an institution will help their children develop confidence and skills that can be carried into the workplace.

“I realise that the more you focus on student life, the more impactful it is. Parents and students today are not only looking for a degree; they are looking for a conducive environment where their child will be part of something bigger, where they will be seen, valued and heard. These values are what make our student-centred ecosystem holistic," she noted.

She added that students also want opportunities to develop beyond their chosen academic discipline. “They want their children not only to acquire a degree, but to grow their communication skills, confidence and abilities. This is really built at CUD because we deal with each and every student in a very customised, personalised way.”

The university is also bringing industry closer to the heart of the learning experience. Sharif said a significant number of classes at CUD are taught by industry professionals, while faculty members include practitioners who continue to work in their respective sectors.

“Our students don’t just study in classrooms. We have a lot of faculty members who are not only in academia but are also industry practitioners. Students are exposed every day to a new event, a new networking opportunity or a new opportunity," she stressed.

UAE students seek real-world exposure

That industry connection extends to partnerships and practical opportunities. CUD has collaborations involving organisations including Dubai Media Academy, FinTech TV and Dubai Municipality, while students also have access to programmes such as AWS Academy, Cisco Networking Academy and RedTeam Hacker Academy.

Sharif said students encounter industry through case studies, guest speakers, site visits, workshops and networking opportunities, alongside dedicated internship and career support. “I would say we’re living inside [the] industry, we’re not isolated. And this is what we mean when we say we are an urban campus or a downtown university.”

The wider higher education sector is also confronting the need to adapt to changing expectations.

Professor (Dr) Amitabh Upadhya, Director – Academics, Global Business Studies (GBS Dubai), said institutions need to rethink how they prepare students for an uncertain future.

“Higher education is at crossroads today, searching for solutions of tomorrow. The very purpose, structure, and impact of institutions today may not carry any attraction for the society and industry of the future.

“As such, higher education institutions must adopt a flexible model where ethical value-based knowledge, necessary skills, and futuristic competencies, are imparted to students who would adapt to and successfully negotiate through uncertainties.”

Meanwhile, universities are also using events such as the Khaleej Times Uni Expo to understand what students and parents are looking for as they make these choices.

Bhakti Reen, head of recruitment Dubai, De Montfort University, said the expo provided an opportunity to engage directly with families and education professionals.

“Attending the Khaleej Times Uni Expo was a fantastic experience and a great opportunity to connect with students, parents and fellow education professionals. It was an engaging and well-organised event that provided valuable opportunities to showcase our university and build meaningful connections," Reen said.