Knowing by heart: BC Academy Dubai celebrates Emirati heritage through art

Curated by Valeria Halgas, the exhibition celebrates the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad through artworks exploring Emirati traditions, cultural identity and the country’s deep connection with nature

Partner Content Share:











In celebration of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, BC Academy International School Dubai presents Knowing by Heart, an exhibition exploring Emirati cultural heritage and the extraordinary relationship between people and nature.

Curated by Valeria Halgas, the exhibition brings together original artworks and selected reproductions by Emirati and international artists, including Almaha Jaralla, Tameem Altameemi, Debjani Bhardwaj, Moza Almheiri, Khawla Al Falasi, Ben Hubbard, Maria Pertseva, Olga Sova and others.

Inspired by the national theme Belonging in Unity, the exhibition takes visitors on a fascinating journey through the Arabian desert and its traditions. Visitors will discover how Bedouins communicated with camels through poetic calls, how falconers developed remarkable bonds with their birds, and how the date palm inspired both traditional Emirati architecture and the iconic dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition also explores the UAE’s maritime heritage, from an almost 8,000-year-old pearl discovered off the coast of Abu Dhabi to the mysterious sea legends passed down through generations. Visitors will learn about the legendary Arab navigator Ahmad Ibn Majid, known as the “Lion of the Sea”, and discover how sailors used stars, winds and ocean currents to navigate vast distances long before modern technology.

At the heart of the exhibition are the words of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan: “We pay particular attention to our environment because it is an organic part of our country, our history, and our heritage.”

BC Academy is an international British curriculum school educating 350 students representing 45 nationalities. With its own art gallery, the school hosts four major exhibitions annually, collaborating with artists and curators from around the world.

The school’s mission is to inspire a lifelong love of art, nurture culturally aware and well-rounded individuals, and strengthen the wider community through shared cultural experiences.

The exhibition is open not only to BC Academy families but to all Dubai residents and visitors. Guided tours offer an opportunity to explore the UAE’s rich history, cultural identity and traditions through art and storytelling.

Exhibition details:

Knowing By Heart

Nov 27, 2026 – Jan 25, 2027

3:30pm - 5:00pm (open to the public after school hours)

Monday - Friday

BC Academy International School

19B Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai