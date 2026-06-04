New KHDA quality visits announced for Dubai schools: What parents need to know

After a brief pause, Dubai’s education regulator is preparing to bring back school quality assurance visits from the 2026–27 academic year. The move signals a renewed focus on strengthening oversight across private schools, while continuing to support improvement and build confidence among parents in the emirate’s education system.

The announcement by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) introduces a refreshed approach to how schools will be assessed. Rather than relying on a single inspection model, schools will now receive either a full inspection or a shorter monitoring visit, depending on their profile and needs.

A key shift in the updated system is the emphasis on short-notice visits, typically with no more than 24 hours’ warning. This is designed to give regulators a more realistic view of everyday teaching and learning inside schools, rather than a staged snapshot.

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The move also sits within Dubai’s broader education vision, including the Education 33 Strategy, which places learners at the centre of long-term reform efforts aimed at raising standards across the emirate.

What has the KHDA announced for 2026–27?

The KHDA has announced the resumption of quality assurance visits for private schools across Dubai starting from the 2026–27 academic year. The aim is to strengthen oversight, support school improvement, and improve student outcomes and wellbeing.

What kinds of school visits will private schools receive under the new framework?

Under the updated system, eligible private schools will either undergo a full inspection or a shorter monitoring visit. The idea is to choose the type of visit that best captures what every day learning actually looks like in the school, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

How much notice will schools get before these visits take place?

Schools will usually be given very short notice — typically no more than 24 hours before inspectors arrive. This is intended to give a more authentic snapshot of daily school life, while still allowing schools minimal time to prepare logistically.

For how many years had school inspections been stopped in Dubai private schools, and were there any exceptions?

School inspections in Dubai private schools had been paused for two academic years.

2024–25: inspections not conducted

2025–26: inspections also not conducted (the “second year” of pause)

The only exception during this period was for very new schools in their third year of operation, which were inspected to ensure they were meeting required standards and to allow support if needed.

Earlier, during the pandemic, Dubai’s private schools did not undergo their regular annual inspections or receive the usual performance ratings, as full evaluations were not practical under the health restrictions in force.

Instead, the KHDA concentrated on assessing how schools managed distance learning, supported student and staff wellbeing, and implemented health and safety protocols.

Why are these quality assurance visits being brought back?

According to KHDA, the visits are designed to support continuous school improvement and enhance parents’ confidence in the quality of education in Dubai. They also help ensure schools remain aligned with the emirate’s long-term education goals.

How do these visits fit into Dubai’s wider education strategy?

The renewed inspection model supports Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which places learners at the centre of the education system and focuses on improving education quality for all students, especially Emirati learners.

It also aligns with the Dubai Plan 2033, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Social Agenda, which aim to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities for education quality.

Who will be responsible for conducting and improving these visits?

The Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency will take the lead in strengthening monitoring of private school quality in Dubai. It will also refine quality assurance tools to support continuous improvement and enhance school readiness and competitiveness.

How were schools monitored during the pause in inspections?

Even without full inspections, KHDA continued to monitor schools through multiple channels. These included quality assurance visits for new schools, reviews of Self-Evaluation Forms (SEFs), analysis of assessment data, and ongoing engagement with school leaders to provide guidance and support.

Were schools given any flexibility during this period?

Yes. Over the past two years, KHDA allowed schools more flexibility to strengthen internal improvement processes. This was based on feedback from school leaders and consultations, as well as insights from previous inspection cycles dating back to 2007–08.

What targeted support was introduced for certain schools?

KHDA also launched a school improvement programme under the Excel Anywhere E33 initiative. This provides targeted support to schools with high numbers of Emirati students, helping them improve outcomes and raise their performance levels.