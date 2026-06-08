KHDA expands Dubai education councils to include parents, educators

Dubai’s education sector is set for a wider community role in decision-making, as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) expands its council model beyond students to formally include parents and educators.

The move builds on the success of the Dubai Students Council, and marks a significant step in embedding community voices into the emirate’s private education system.

Parents and educators step into formal advisory roles

The authority will launch the Dubai Parents Council and Dubai Educators Council at the start of the 2026-27 academic year, each comprising 15 members selected through a transparent process.

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KHDA said it received strong interest for both councils, with 152 applications for the Parents Council and 160 for the Educators Council, including submissions from Emirati parents and teachers across the emirate.

Both councils will act as structured platforms for dialogue between schools and KHDA, supporting policy development aligned with Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of the Growth and Human Development Sector at KHDA, said, “the Education 33 Strategy is grounded in the belief that students thrive when educators and parents are actively engaged in their learning journey.

"By empowering those closest to our learners to share their perspectives and contribute to decision-making, we are building a more connected, collaborative, and future-focused education system. The creation of the Dubai Parents Council and Dubai Educators Council reflects our commitment to ensuring that parents and educators are not only valued partners in every learner’s journey but also active contributors to the policies, programmes, and initiatives that shape education in Dubai.”

Building on student voice and expanding participation

Since its launch in the 2025-26 academic year, the Dubai Students Council has become a key platform for student engagement in education policy, representing learners from Grades 9 to 12 across multiple curricula.

The council has already contributed through 16 internal meetings, an interactive feedback platform, and a dedicated newsletter aimed at strengthening communication between students and policymakers.

Dr Amna Almaazmi added: “The response from the education community to the Dubai Student Council has demonstrated the value of creating meaningful opportunities for participation. Students have shown that their insights can help drive positive change, and we look forward to seeing parents and educators bring equally valuable perspectives through these new councils. Together, they will strengthen our education ecosystem and help achieve even better outcomes for learners across Dubai.”