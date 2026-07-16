India's NTA declares Neet UG 2026 results after paper leak controversy

India's National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), Neet (UG) 2026.

The result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track, the NTA said in an official statement.

Close to 2 million candidates appeared for Neet (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, out of which 1,121 thousand candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

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Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of Top Rankers, State Toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the NTA website.

The majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age. 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these, over 93 per cent appeared for Neet (UG) for the first time.

The NTA conducted a re-examination of the national-level entrance test on June 21, 2026, after the original May 3 exam was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

A multi-state investigation was launched to probe the leakage. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested several people including a chemistry professor in Pune, who is the main accused with links to the NTA process.

Nearly 1,800 to 1,900 students across the UAE were set to appear for the re-examination on June 21, which were conducted at three centres in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi — under enhanced security measures.