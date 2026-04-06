Indian schools in UAE begin academic year online amid regional tensions

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As the new academic year began, thousands of students across Indian schools in the UAE logged into classrooms from home instead of stepping onto campus. What is typically a time of excitement, fresh uniforms, and new beginnings unfolded on screens this year.

The shift to online learning comes against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has created a sense of uncertainty across the region. For many families, the start of the school year has been marked not just by logistical adjustments, but by heightened emotions and concern.

School leaders say the focus has had to shift beyond academics in these early days. Ensuring that students feel safe, settled, and connected has taken priority, especially as children tune in from different locations and circumstances.

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At the same time, schools have had to reimagine core processes, from admissions and orientation to timetables and classroom engagement — all within a virtual environment, adding layers of complexity to what is usually a structured academic restart.

Emotional wellbeing takes priority

Educators say the biggest hurdle has been addressing the emotional readiness of students and parents before academic learning can truly begin.

Dr Sheeba Jojo, Principal, GEMS Our Own English High School, acknowledged the challenges while highlighting the community’s response.

“Commencing the new academic year online today has certainly come with its share of challenges, but it has also brought out the resilience, adaptability, and unity of the school community.

The first challenge has been emotional readiness. In the light of the current situation in the UAE and the regional uncertainty reflected in media reports, many families have naturally begun the year with anxiety and a need for reassurance.”

She explained that schools are consciously working to create stability, noting that leadership teams are prioritising a sense of calm and connectedness before focusing on academics.

At the same time, disparities in how families are starting the year have added another layer of complexity.

“A second challenge has been the practical reality that not all families are beginning the year under the same circumstances. Many students are logging in from different locations, and that school processes such as admissions and enrolment have had to move online as well.”

In a CBSE school context, where April marks the start of a completely new academic year, this creates complexity around a range of issues. “This includes onboarding, orientation, textbook readiness, timetables, and ensuring every child feels settled from day one. We are addressing this through staggered orientation, simplified communication, online helpdesks, and close pastoral follow-up, especially for younger children and new entrants.”

Maintaining engagement — particularly among younger students — has emerged as another key concern. Schools say online learning cannot simply replicate physical classrooms and requires a more thoughtful, interactive approach.

Dr Jojo emphasised that structured routines and wellbeing checks are critical, explaining that lesson design now includes movement breaks, visual interaction, and strong teacher presence to keep students involved.

Pre-term orientation for new students

At The Indian Academy School Dubai, early preparation played a crucial role in easing the transition. Prarthana Kale, Acting Principal, said: “The primary challenge was ensuring readiness across students, parents, and teachers, particularly for younger learners and newly admitted students.

To address this, the school implemented pre-term orientation and demonstration sessions, enabling families to familiarise themselves with digital platforms, classroom expectations, and online interaction.”

She added that schools are also focusing on creating a positive first impression for students joining virtually.

“Another key focus was maintaining a meaningful and engaging first day. This was addressed through ‘WOW Welcome Day’ activities, including creative introductions, collaborative tasks, and wellbeing-focused sessions, helping students feel connected from the outset.”

First-time learners

Elsewhere, schools highlighted the added pressure on working parents and first-time learners navigating a virtual start to their education.

Shiny Davison, Principal, Woodlem Park School, Ajman, said: “One of the key challenges has been supporting our youngest learners, especially KG1 students, many of whom are experiencing formal schooling for the very first time in a virtual environment.”

She noted that parents, particularly those juggling work commitments, have needed additional support, prompting schools to introduce training sessions and trial classes.

“We began with comprehensive Zoom training sessions for all stakeholders, followed by trial classes to help students become comfortable with online learning routines,” she said, adding that structured schedules have helped families navigate daily lessons more easily.