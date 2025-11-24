UAE: Indian schools to follow unified academic calendar starting April 2026

Indian curriculum schools across the UAE will formally shift to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) unified academic calendar starting April 2026, marking a significant change for institutions that traditionally follow an April–March cycle.

The move did not apply for the current year because schools had already begun their academic sessions, principals explained.

While most international curricula schools in the UAE will close for a month-long winter break this December, many Asian curriculum schools will continue classes into the second week of the month — a long-standing practice tied to home-country board examination requirements.

Preparing a structured transition

Seema Umar, principal of Dewvale School in Dubai, said the school has planned the current academic year to conclude all instructional days and assessments as originally scheduled.

She noted that for the 2026–27 academic year, the school is preparing “a structured transition plan that adjusts curriculum pacing, assessment timelines and operational routines to the unified calendar, without compromising academic rigor or compliance requirements."

Ensuring a smooth shift, she stressed, is central to maintaining continuity in teaching and learning. To help families navigate the change, Umar said the school recognises the effect calendar shifts can have on daily routines. She highlighted that they will provide clear advance communication on all key dates and build in transition buffers, supported by orientation sessions, parent notes and student wellbeing measures.

She added that successful alignment will rely on “open communication and shared understanding among all stakeholders.” Schools have already begun discussions with teachers to realign unit plans and assessments, backed by a professional development schedule to help staff adapt.

For parents, a phased communication plan will include meetings, FAQs and workshops “to explain what the unified calendar means and how it will be implemented,” ensuring that the entire school community feels informed and supported.

Prioritising student wellbeing

At Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai, Principal Anita Singh said the shift will be managed through a “three-pronged effort” designed to protect the academic experience of students.

She highlighted that routines will be adjusted only where necessary so that “the impact is not large scale,” and daily operations will be mapped to the unified calendar to maintain continuity rather than cause abrupt changes.

With student wellbeing as a priority, Singh emphasised the need to keep timetables and internal assessments aligned with board requirements. She said all stakeholders would receive timely information, with orientations held in phases “for a better understanding and clarity on expectations to reduce anxiety.” Parents will also receive printed FAQs outlining the changes.

As part of the transition, internal exams will be rescheduled to ensure students remain board-ready through adjusted mock exams and revision plans. Singh affirmed that “the school will work through the transition ensuring the disruption is minimal.”

For now, Indian curriculum schools continue to operate on their traditional schedule.

Current academic cycle to continue until April 2026

Nargish Khambatta, principal of GEMS Modern Academy and Executive Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, reiterated that “the unified calendar does not apply to Indian curriculum schools until April 2026 and hence does not impact our schools.” She said their long-established practice of ending the term in the second week of December remains aligned with the required 182 instructional days.

Khambatta added that December remains a crucial month for board-exam classes, with schools using the period for targeted preparation and support. Younger students, she noted, benefit from a blend of academic, sporting and co-curricular activities and excursions planned by teachers. The winter break then becomes “a much-needed pause” before the final stretch of the academic year.

She stressed that since the unified calendar has no immediate effect on Indian schools, preparations for its implementation “will be carefully planned for in April 2026.”