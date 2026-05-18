UAE's Indian schools exempt from new rule as CBSE mandates 3 languages from July 1

Heads of CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE say the board’s revised framework of requiring three languages is turning out to be more adaptable than initially expected, easing earlier concerns among educators and parents about added academic pressure on students.

The reassurance comes after changes to India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) language policy for Classes 9 and 10 had sparked worries about how the new rules would affect thousands of Indian students studying in UAE schools from the 2026–27 academic year.

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Under the revised structure, students entering Grade 9 from July 1, 2026, will study three languages — categorised as R1, R2 and R3 — as part of reforms aligned with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

One of the biggest concerns for UAE schools was the requirement for students to study two native Indian languages. However, principals highlight that the guidelines offer Gulf schools enough flexibility to continue Arabic under R3, while also ensuring students will not have to appear for an additional board examination in the subject in Grade 10.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said there was “no issue for foreign schools” under the revised policy, explaining that only one Indian native language would be mandatory for overseas institutions.

He noted that “R1 can be English” while “R2 can be Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu or Tamil”, adding that “R3 for UAE students can be Arabic”.

“R3 will not be evaluated by the board but will appear on the final marksheet based on internal assessment and grading,” he said.

Mahajan added that CBSE’s international presence across 26 countries had been factored into the framework.

“In Grade 10, only R1 and R2 will be board-evaluated. R3 will differ from country to country, as CBSE operates in 26 nations worldwide,” he said.

He also pointed out that the policy includes exemptions for People of Determination and students moving between foreign schools and India.

Relief for foreign schools

Educators reiterate that one of the biggest concerns was how the rule would apply to students of non-Indian nationalities studying in CBSE schools in the UAE.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkualm, principal of Cosmopolitan International Indian School, said schools were already preparing to implement the three-language formula but admitted the earlier requirement had posed challenges.

“The requirement that 2 of the R1, R2 and R3 should be Indian Languages posed major challenge especially to the students of their (other) nationalities,” he said.

Referring to a CBSE Circular, he said the latest clarification had brought “a lot of relief” for foreign schools and Students of Determination.

“Though CBSE is yet to specify what sort of exemptions will be provided, it offers special considerations to foreign students returning home on a case by case basis,” he added.

Kottakkualm said schools in the Gulf were also waiting for CBSE’s proposed Global Curriculum, which is expected to address the specific needs of overseas schools.

French challenge remains

While schools say Arabic as R3 is unlikely to create difficulties, some institutions are concerned about the future of foreign languages such as French under the revised structure.

Abhilasha Singh, principal of Shining Star International School, said her school already offers five languages — Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil and French.

“The recent circular from CBSE clearly indicates that schools must offer two native Indian languages,” she said, adding that “R3 is not a problem as all schools will be taking Arabic as R3”.

She also noted that students “do not have to write a board exam in Grade 10 for R3”.

However, Singh said schools currently offering French under R2 could face difficulties under the new framework.

“R2 has posed a challenge for schools offering French,” she said. “We are hoping that in the coming years, with the Global Curriculum anticipated for foreign schools, French too will be accepted.”