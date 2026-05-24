India's CBSE postpones deadline for answer book request submission

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed its deadline for students to submit requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

The extended deadline falls on Monday, May 25, postponed from Sunday, May 24

This year's CBSE board examination results have been marked by confusion as the new On-Screen Marking method of evaluation was adopted for the first time. It is a digital evaluation system where teachers assess scanned answer scripts on a computer screen instead of physical copies.

Students have attributed their scores to this new system, and are increasingly submitting requests to check their answer books and get them reevaluated.

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CBSE added that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests will be communicated soon. The portal will remain "open for at least 2 days after the last copy of scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants," a circular from the Board said.

Read more about how you can apply for re-evaluation here.