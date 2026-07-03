IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi launches Al-Ibtikar with the UAE Innovation and AI Bootcamp 2026

Through hands-on learning, mentorship and real-world challenges, IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi is building an early innovation pathway for UAE school students in AI, sustainability and emerging technologies

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Every nation is shaped by the institutions it entrusts with its future, where thinking is formed, questions emerge, and knowledge is tested against real-world demands. In these spaces, classrooms, studios, laboratories, and campuses, ideas are refined into solutions and talent is developed into leadership capable of impact beyond institutional boundaries.

For more than six decades, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has stood as part of India’s tradition of building capability through education and research. Recognised as India’s highest-ranked institution in the QS World University Rankings 2027, IIT Delhi reflects this through sustained excellence in research, innovation, and education by advancing scientific frontiers, translating technologies into real-world applications, and nurturing graduates who shape industries, enterprises, and societies worldwide.

This intellectual tradition now extends into the UAE through the IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD) campus, IIT Delhi’s international presence in the region. Within this setting, IITD-AD is launching Al Ibtikar - its flagship school outreach initiative that engages students before university and introduces early exposure to engineering, innovation, and entrepreneurial thinking. Named after the Arabic word for innovation, the initiative brings students across the UAE into applied learning experiences focused on emerging technologies and problem-solving.

At its core, Al Ibtikar is designed to identify and nurture the UAE’s next generation of innovators. It is conceived as a continuum of experiences that builds capability over time through sustained engagement, mentorship, and practice, rather than as a standalone programme.

The journey begins with Al Ibtikar: UAE Innovation and AI Bootcamp 2026, a three-day residential programme taking place from 6 to 8 July 2026 at the IITD-AD campus. Bringing together Grade 11 and Grade 12 students from across the UAE, the bootcamp will immerse participants in real-world challenges in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Through collaborative work, they will test assumptions, develop and refine solutions through reflection and feedback.

IITD-AD: Building an innovation pipeline for the UAE

Strong innovation ecosystems follow a clear pattern. They identify talent early, support it with mentorship, and provide repeated opportunities to experiment, build, and refine ideas through exposure to research, industry, and enterprise. IITD-AD is committed to advancing this model through hands-on learning that connects engineering and research with real-world challenges and applications.

Al Ibtikar builds on this approach, with its foundation established through the Energy and AI Innovation Bootcamps held in Summer and Winter 2025 at IITD-AD. The most recent edition brought together more than 100 Grade 11 and 12 students from across the UAE, including 72 UAE Nationals, for three-day immersive sessions on artificial intelligence, energy systems, and sustainability.

Across these bootcamps, students worked in teams on challenges in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, smart systems, and sustainability. They developed more than 25 project concepts spanning healthcare, transport, education, and assistive technologies. What stood out was the progression from initial ideas to more structured, workable solutions shaped through collaboration and iteration.

A defining moment was the Pitch Your Dream Startup challenge, where 11 teams translated ideas into structured solutions in clean energy, smart cities, and AI applications. Presented to academic and industry reviewers, students refined ideas under scrutiny, defended decisions, and strengthened solutions through expert review sessions.

What emerged was clear: when placed in the right environment, students move quickly from curiosity to construction. Ideas become prototypes, and learning becomes application.

This insight has shaped Al Ibtikar as a structured, multi-touch learning journey rather than a single intervention designed to move students beyond exposure into applied innovation. The series brings together Innovation Labs where students will engage in guided experimentation, mentorship from distinguished faculty at IITD and IITD-AD, alongside leading industry practitioners and entrepreneurs, focused Masterclasses that will deepen domain understanding, and Youth Leadership experiences that will build collaboration and decision-making in real contexts.

Together, these elements will form a continuous developmental pathway that moves students from learning to application. Participants will gain practical skills in innovation and design thinking, explore emerging STEM fields, and receive guidance on academic and career pathways. They will apply these skills to real-world challenges, grounded in contexts such as energy transition, net zero pathways, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The launch of Al Ibtikar comes at a time when the UAE is advancing national priorities, including the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and We the UAE 2031. Together, these reflect the nation’s long-term commitment to building capability in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and innovation, and to developing future-ready talent capable of driving economic and societal progress.