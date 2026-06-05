IB results day 2026: Dates, UCAS guidance, scores explained; what UAE students should do

IB Results Day 2026 marks an important moment for students worldwide, including many in the UAE, as they receive their outcomes from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme issued by the International Baccalaureate Organisation.

The results will play a key role in shaping university admissions and next steps. For those applying to the UK, coordination with UCAS is especially important as universities begin confirming offers.

Here’s what students must know from how results are released and interpreted to what happens next, including retakes, clearing and university decisions.

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When will IB Results Day 2026 take place?

IB Diploma and IB Career-related Programme results for the May 2026 session will be released on Monday, July 6, 2026. Students will be able to check their scores online through the official IB candidate portal.

What time are IB results released?

Schools receive results a day earlier, but students can access them from 12pm GMT on July 6, 2026 via the IB system.

How can students check their IB results?

Results are available online through the IB candidate login page. Students will need their personal code and PIN, which are provided by their IB coordinator earlier in the academic year.

Have there been any recent changes to IB exam arrangements in the UAE?

In the current exam cycle, IB students across the UAE and in other Gulf countries did not sit for their final examinations following the US–Israel–Iran conflict, prioritising student safety.

Instead, after discussions with the Ministry of Education (MOE), IB decided that students would be awarded results using the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), an alternative grading system used in place of formal exams for both the IB Diploma and Career-related programmes.

What should students do after receiving their results?

If a student has applied to university, especially in the UK, one must make sure of the following:

Have the UCAS login details ready

Keep the phone and email accessible for updates

Check how results are sent to universities (many receive them directly from the IB, but some may require self-submission)

Stay available in case universities need to contact you

What is the highest score in the IB Diploma Programme?

The maximum possible score is 45 points. This requires top marks (7s) in all six subjects, plus strong performance in the Extended Essay and Theory of Knowledge. Fewer than 1 per cent of students achieve this globally.

What is considered a passing IB score?

A minimum of 24 points is required to pass the IB Diploma. The global average tends to be around 30 points. While 24 is a pass, higher scores are typically needed for competitive university admissions.

What IB scores are needed for top universities?

Entry requirements vary, but generally:

Around 35+ points for strong universities (Russell Group / Ivy League level)

Around 38 points or more for highly competitive UK institutions like Oxford or Imperial

40+ points may be expected by some top global universities

Can students retake IB exams?

Yes. Students can retake individual subjects, usually in the November session following the May exams. The respective IB coordinator will guide students on registration deadlines and options.

What happens if a student doesn’t meet his/her university offer?

Don’t panic—options still exist. Universities may:

Still accept a student if he/she narrowly misses conditions

Defer a decision

Or withdraw the offer, allowing you to explore other routes such as Clearing or retakes

It’s important to review your offer carefully and speak directly to the university or school advisor.

What is UCAS Clearing?

Clearing is a UK university admissions process for students who:

Did not meet their offer conditions

Did not receive any offers

Or are looking for alternative courses

It runs from July until October and allows students to apply for available university places.

What do ‘P’ and ‘N’ mean on IB results?

A ‘P’ indicates that a grade is still pending. An ‘N’ means the IB could not award a grade because some requirements were not completed. In both cases, students should contact their IB coordinator immediately for guidance.