'Hurts to see kids struggle': Abu Dhabi parents relieved as school bag weight limits revised

Private schools in Abu Dhabi will soon have to ensure that students' backpack weight does not exceed 5-10 per cent of their weight. Parents in the Captial are relieved as the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) revised the limits of school bags.

Previous Khaleej Times reports highlighted the growing concerns about the physical strain that heavy bags can place on students, particularly amid the increasing prevalence of back-related issues among school-aged children.

Sheikha M, an Emirati mother of two, one in grade six and the other in grade nine, welcomed the revised weight regulations.

"This policy really shows that they care about our children. It hurts to see them struggling with heavy school bags," said Sheikha, noting the toll it takes on her children. "They often come home feeling drained, and I worry about the potential long-term impacts on their health.

"It's great to see that the authorities are prioritising physical well-being of the children. I hope this leads to happier, healthier students who can focus on learning without that heavy burden."

Nour Hatem, an Egyptian expat living in Abu Dhabi and mother to a Grade 2 student, expressed a deep sense of relief as the healthy and safe policies go into effect. She reflected on her own experiences from school, "Looking back on my school days, I can vividly remember how I despised lugging around a heavy bag. Without lockers, we were forced to carry everything with us throughout the day. My father would often help me with the weight, but it was still a challenge.

"This decision truly warms my heart. These children are too young to carry such a heavy burden. It's reassuring that the authorities recognise the importance of our children's health and comfort. This policy will significantly improve their daily lives and create a better learning environment."

The education authority calculated specific weight limits for students across grades on the basis of recommendations by the American Chiropractic Association.

The individual factors of each student, such as overall health, physical strength, and any existing health conditions, should be considered to prevent adverse effects on their spine and body.

Eman Alalili, an Emirati mother with children attending a private school in Abu Dhabi, said that the policy will significantly reduce the risk of physical strain and potential long-term health issues. “It's commendable that the Adek is taking proactive steps to safeguard our children's well-being.”

Eman believes this move reflects a thoughtful approach to education, prioritising the health and comfort of young learners. This sentiment resonates with parents in other emirates, who have urged relevant authorities to consider implementing similar policies. Dubai-based Um Fadel, an Emirati mother of a grade four student, said, "We hope that Dubai is next to apply this policy as it will reduce the burden. We hope that the bags will be left in the school lockers to reduce the weight and that the e-learning portal will be used as a means of reviewing and solving homework." Dr Mamata Bothra, a paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, had earlier warned that carrying heavy bags can cause neck and back pain. Explaining how heavy weight can affect posture, she said that the weight pulls the child backward, forcing them to bend forward at the hips and arch the back to maintain balance. This unnatural posture often leads to neck, back, and shoulder pain. Adek's revised policies aim to enhance the safety and well-being of students. According to Adek, schools are expected to be fully compliant with this policy by February 1, 2026. ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi revises limits of school bag weight for students in private sector UAE: Is your child's back hurting? Screen time, heavy backpacks, obesity blamed