For many affluent UAE families‭, ‬university planning still begins in the final years of school‭, ‬when application deadlines loom and admission essays need to be written‭. ‬Yet‭, ‬education leaders and university admissions specialists say that approach is increasingly outdated‭.‬

‮‬As competition intensifies for places at Ivy League institutions‭, ‬Oxbridge colleges and other highly selective universities worldwide‭, ‬the most successful applicants are often those who have spent years building a strong academic foundation‭, ‬exploring their interests and developing a distinctive personal story‭. ‬The shift reflects a broader transformation in global admissions‭. ‬Universities are no longer simply rewarding students with the highest grades‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬they are searching for applicants who demonstrate intellectual curiosity‭, ‬leadership‭, ‬resilience and sustained commitment to their passions‭.‬

‮ ‬For UAE parents‭, ‬particularly those investing heavily in premium education‭, ‬the question is no longer whether preparation matters‭, ‬but when it should begin‭.‬

‮ ‬According to Hitesh Bhagat‭, ‬principal of Dubai International Academy‭, ‬Emirates Hills‭, ‬many families underestimate how early the‭ ‬process starts‭.‬

“The global university admissions landscape has transformed‭. ‬Getting into a top-tier international university is no longer just about achieving high grades in the final two years of high school‭. ‬For students in the UAE aiming for Ivy League‭, ‬Oxbridge or elite global institutions‭, ‬the race begins much earlier‭.‬”

‮ ‬His message echoes a growing consensus among educators across the UAE‭: ‬successful applications are built over years‭, ‬not months‭.‬‬

Building the foundation‭: ‬Why childhood matters

Experts stress that early preparation does not mean pressuring children to think about university from primary school‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬it means helping them develop habits‭, ‬interests and skills that will eventually support their academic journey‭.‬

Bhagat believes the years between ages seven and 13‭ ‬should focus on cultivating curiosity rather than creating a university résumé‭.‬

Broad reading‭, ‬exposure to diverse extracurricular activities and opportunities to explore interests can help children discover‭ ‬what genuinely excites them‭. ‬Whether it is coding‭, ‬music‭, ‬debate‭, ‬sport‭, ‬chess or entrepreneurship‭, ‬the goal is exploration rather than specialisation‭.‬

Hiba El Abbassi‭, ‬director of GEMS Futures‭, ‬says families often misunderstand when university preparation truly begins‭. ‬“Many families think university preparation begins in Year 12‭ ‬or Year 13‭, ‬but in reality‭, ‬it starts much earlier‭. ‬The most successful students begin exploring their interests‭, ‬strengths‭, ‬and future aspirations in lower secondary school‭, ‬typically between the ages of 12‭ ‬and 14‭.‬”

At this stage‭, ‬she says‭, ‬students should focus on building self-awareness‭, ‬curiosity‭, ‬academic habits and transferable skills‭. ‬These formative experiences become increasingly valuable as students move into high school‭, ‬when academic choices begin to shape‭ ‬future opportunities‭.‬‬

Choosing the right pathway

By Grade 9‭ ‬or Year 10‭, ‬preparation becomes more strategic‭. ‬These years are often the starting point for university admissions records‭, ‬particularly for US institutions that closely evaluate transcripts from Grade 9‭ ‬onwards‭.‬

Bhuket Ayaz‭, ‬university counsellor at Nord Anglia International School Dubai‭, ‬believes families should view these years as laying academic foundations rather than accelerating the admissions race‭. ‬“I always reassure parents‭: ‬this isn’t about early pressure‭, ‬it’s about informed planning‭.‬”

He notes that subject choices made during the early years of high school can determine what options remain available later‭. ‬“A student aiming for engineering needs maths and physics carried through from Grade 9‭/‬Year 10‭ ‬into A-Level or IB Higher Level‭ ‬—‭ ‬there’s no shortcut back in later‭. ‬Families benefit from understanding how their child’s academic path is building‭, ‬and having an early conversation with their school’s academic pathway coordinators about where different subject combinations can lead‭. ‬It’s less‭ ‬‘start the race early’‭ ‬and more‭ ‬‘know the track you’re on’‭.‬”

For wealthy UAE families with access to multiple curriculum options‭, ‬the decision between IB‭, ‬A Levels‭, ‬advanced placement programmes and other‭ ‬pathways has become increasingly significant‭. ‬Experts recommend aligning curriculum choices not only with university aspirations but also with a child’s strengths‭, ‬interests and learning style‭.‬

El Abbassi warns that waiting until the final year of school to think seriously about admissions can be a costly mistake‭. ‬“Competitive universities are not simply selecting students based on grades achieved in the final year of school‭; ‬they are looking at a journey of academic‭, ‬personal‭, ‬and extracurricular development that may span several years‭.‬”‮ ‬

Depth beats breadth

Perhaps the biggest misconception among ambitious families is the belief that students need a lengthy list of activities to impress admissions officers‭. ‬Bernard J‭. ‬West‭, ‬school governor at‮ ‬North London Collegiate School‮ ‬‭(‬NLCS‭) ‬Dubai‭, ‬argues the opposite‭. ‬“Depth‭, ‬almost always‭. ‬Parents often assume the strongest applicants have the longest list of activities and awards‭. ‬In our experience‭, ‬it’s very nearly the opposite‭.‬”

The students who stand out‭, ‬he says‭, ‬are those who have pursued one or two interests deeply enough to develop genuine expertise‭ ‬and insight‭.‬

That philosophy is increasingly echoed across the admissions landscape‭.‬

Varun Jain‭, ‬founder and CEO of UniHawk‭, ‬says parents often ask what activities will look impressive on an application‭. ‬His answer is simple‭. ‬“What actually moves the needle is depth‭ ‬—‭ ‬a student who stayed with something long enough to get good at it‭, ‬to fail at parts of it‭, ‬to grow because of it‭.‬”

Rather than chasing every available opportunity‭, ‬experts advise families to help children identify authentic interests and pursue them consistently over several years‭. ‬Leadership roles‭, ‬meaningful achievements and demonstrated commitment often carry more weight than participation alone‭. ‬Ukasha Farooq‭, ‬counselling team lead at Hale Education‭, ‬points out that extracurricular activities have become increasingly important because academic excellence alone is no longer enough‭. ‬“An admissions officer is looking at an applicant pool of nearly 100,000‭ ‬students‭. ‬There are hundreds of valedictorians‭, ‬straight‭ ‬A students‭, ‬and perfect SAT scores‭.‬”

In such an environment‭, ‬extracurricular achievements can help students distinguish themselves‭. ‬However‭, ‬he cautions that activities cannot compensate for weak academics‭. ‬“Consider strong academics as your first step through the Ivy League door‭, ‬and competitive extracurriculars as the second step to‭ ‬secure your acceptance‭.‬”‬

Internship advantage

Another trend gaining momentum among UAE schools is the growing emphasis on internships‭, ‬research projects and real-world experiences‭.‬

West says internships play a critical role in helping students test their interests before committing to a university course‭. ‬“Every Grade 10‭ ‬student completes an internship lasting one week‭, ‬and every Grade 11‭ ‬student a placement lasting four weeks‭, ‬through a structured programme that matches students with opportunities aligned to their interests and aspirations‭.‬”

The UAE’s expanding economy offers unique opportunities in technology‭, ‬finance‭, ‬healthcare‭, ‬sustainability‭, ‬aviation and entrepreneurship‭.‬

For students considering medicine‭, ‬engineering‭, ‬business or law‭, ‬meaningful work-shadowing experiences can help strengthen applications while providing valuable career insights‭.‬

Admissions experts stress internships also help students answer one of the most important questions universities ask‭: ‬Why this course‭? ‬Rema Menon Vellat‭, ‬founder and director of Counselling Point Training and Development‭, ‬notes that applications increasingly require students to demonstrate sustained interest in their chosen subject‭. ‬For UK admissions‭, ‬students must explain their passion through activities undertaken‭, ‬books read‭, ‬trends followed‭, ‬mentors engaged with and future goals‭. ‬Internships‭, ‬competitions‭, ‬online courses‭, ‬research projects and independent learning can all strengthen this narrative‭. ‬“Universities in North America consider all the activities that the student has undertaken since grade 9‭. ‬Applicants to the US universities fill out the Common App‭. ‬This is a centralised college admissions platform that is used by over 1100‭ ‬institutions worldwide‭ (‬primarily in America‭). ‬This allows the whole process to be streamlined‭.‬”

“In the UK‭, ‬the central system is called UCAS‭ (‬Universities and Colleges Admission Service‭) ‬that is used to apply to five institutions collectively and the OUAC for all universities in Ontario‭, ‬Canada‭,‬”‭ ‬added Menon‭.‬‬

Power of‭ ‬storytelling

If grades open the door‭, ‬storytelling often determines who gets admitted‭.‬

Admissions officers are not simply reviewing achievements‭; ‬they are evaluating individuals‭. ‬Students must‭, ‬therefore‭, ‬connect academic accomplishments‭, ‬extracurricular activities‭ ‬and personal experiences into a coherent narrative‭.‬

Bhagat highlights the importance of crafting a personal statement that explains who a student is‭, ‬what they care about and how they will contribute to a university community‭.‬

Jain believes storytelling is one of the most underestimated aspects of the admissions process‭. ‬“An application isn’t an inventory of achievements‭ ‬—it’s an introduction‭.‬”‭ ‬The strongest applications‭, ‬he says‭, ‬are built around reflection and self-awareness rather than a checklist of accomplishments‭.‬

Farooq adds that many UAE students face a unique challenge when writing personal statements‭. ‬“A unique identity‭: ‬this can be a common challenge for many UAE-based students‭.‬”‭ ‬Too often‭, ‬students rely on generic descriptions of growing up in a multicultural society‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬experts encourage them to demonstrate specifically how their experiences shaped their worldview‭.‬

The UAE’s diversity can be a significant advantage‭, ‬but only when students articulate it effectively‭. ‬As Jain observes‭, ‬growing up alongside classmates from dozens of nationalities provides perspectives that universities actively value‭. ‬The challenge lies in translating those experiences into compelling personal stories‭.‬‬

Role of schools and alumni networks

Schools themselves are becoming increasingly involved in guiding students through the admissions journey‭. ‬Matthew Barrett‭, ‬principal of Raffles International School‭, ‬says alumni networks can offer invaluable support‭. ‬“In support of our students‭, ‬Raffles International School held its first-ever alumni event this year‭, ‬connecting current students‭ ‬with graduates from a wide range of university courses and professional fields‭.‬”

Through these interactions‭, ‬students gain first-hand insights into university life‭, ‬application strategies and career pathways‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬schools are investing in specialised counselling expertise to help families navigate increasingly complex admissions‭ ‬systems‭. ‬West notes that applications for medicine‭, ‬law‭, ‬Oxbridge‭, ‬Ivy League universities and European institutions all require‭ ‬different preparation strategies‭.‬

Dedicated counselling teams are‭, ‬therefore‭, ‬becoming an essential part of premium education offerings‭.‬‬

Changing global landscape

Parents today face additional considerations beyond admissions‭. ‬Safety‭, ‬housing‭, ‬affordability‭, ‬employment prospects and immigration policies have become central factors in university decision-making‭. ‬According to Vellat‭, ‬geopolitical tensions‭, ‬visa appointment challenges‭, ‬changing post-study work regulations and rising tuition fees are reshaping family choices‭.‬

‭ ‬As costs continue to increase‭, ‬many parents are paying closer attention to return on investment and long-term employability‭.‬

The result is a growing interest in alternative destinations such as Ireland‭, ‬New Zealand and parts of Europe‭. ‬At the same time‭,‬‭ ‬an increasing number of students are choosing to remain in the UAE for higher education‭.‬

For families with significant financial resources‭, ‬the decision is becoming less about prestige alone and more about balancing academic quality‭, ‬student experience‭, ‬career opportunities and long-term outcomes‭.‬

What parents should remember

Perhaps the most important message from educators is that preparation should feel like discovery rather than pressure‭.‬

The goal is not to create a perfect applicant but to help children develop into thoughtful‭, ‬capable and engaged young adults‭.‬

Parents play a crucial role by providing support‭, ‬guidance and opportunities while allowing students enough space to explore their interests independently‭.‬

As Bhagat puts it‭, ‬“The most successful students are not those who are pushed relentlessly‭, ‬but those who are supported thoughtfully‭.‬”

In an era when thousands of applicants may share similar grades and test scores‭, ‬Jain offers similar advice for families beginning the journey‭. ‬“Universities aren’t looking for a perfect student‭. ‬They’re looking for a real one‭.‬”