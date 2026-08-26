UAE university admissions: How early should students prepare for Ivy League, Oxbridge?
From choosing the right subjects to building extracurriculars, internships and a compelling personal story, education experts explain why successful university applications can take years to build
- PUBLISHED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 6:00 PM
For many affluent UAE families, university planning still begins in the final years of school, when application deadlines loom and admission essays need to be written. Yet, education leaders and university admissions specialists say that approach is increasingly outdated.
As competition intensifies for places at Ivy League institutions, Oxbridge colleges and other highly selective universities worldwide, the most successful applicants are often those who have spent years building a strong academic foundation, exploring their interests and developing a distinctive personal story. The shift reflects a broader transformation in global admissions. Universities are no longer simply rewarding students with the highest grades. Instead, they are searching for applicants who demonstrate intellectual curiosity, leadership, resilience and sustained commitment to their passions.
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For UAE parents, particularly those investing heavily in premium education, the question is no longer whether preparation matters, but when it should begin.
According to Hitesh Bhagat, principal of Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills, many families underestimate how early the process starts.
“The global university admissions landscape has transformed. Getting into a top-tier international university is no longer just about achieving high grades in the final two years of high school. For students in the UAE aiming for Ivy League, Oxbridge or elite global institutions, the race begins much earlier.”
His message echoes a growing consensus among educators across the UAE: successful applications are built over years, not months.
Building the foundation: Why childhood matters
Experts stress that early preparation does not mean pressuring children to think about university from primary school. Instead, it means helping them develop habits, interests and skills that will eventually support their academic journey.
Bhagat believes the years between ages seven and 13 should focus on cultivating curiosity rather than creating a university résumé.
Broad reading, exposure to diverse extracurricular activities and opportunities to explore interests can help children discover what genuinely excites them. Whether it is coding, music, debate, sport, chess or entrepreneurship, the goal is exploration rather than specialisation.
Hiba El Abbassi, director of GEMS Futures, says families often misunderstand when university preparation truly begins. “Many families think university preparation begins in Year 12 or Year 13, but in reality, it starts much earlier. The most successful students begin exploring their interests, strengths, and future aspirations in lower secondary school, typically between the ages of 12 and 14.”
At this stage, she says, students should focus on building self-awareness, curiosity, academic habits and transferable skills. These formative experiences become increasingly valuable as students move into high school, when academic choices begin to shape future opportunities.
Choosing the right pathway
By Grade 9 or Year 10, preparation becomes more strategic. These years are often the starting point for university admissions records, particularly for US institutions that closely evaluate transcripts from Grade 9 onwards.
Bhuket Ayaz, university counsellor at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, believes families should view these years as laying academic foundations rather than accelerating the admissions race. “I always reassure parents: this isn’t about early pressure, it’s about informed planning.”
He notes that subject choices made during the early years of high school can determine what options remain available later. “A student aiming for engineering needs maths and physics carried through from Grade 9/Year 10 into A-Level or IB Higher Level — there’s no shortcut back in later. Families benefit from understanding how their child’s academic path is building, and having an early conversation with their school’s academic pathway coordinators about where different subject combinations can lead. It’s less ‘start the race early’ and more ‘know the track you’re on’.”
For wealthy UAE families with access to multiple curriculum options, the decision between IB, A Levels, advanced placement programmes and other pathways has become increasingly significant. Experts recommend aligning curriculum choices not only with university aspirations but also with a child’s strengths, interests and learning style.
El Abbassi warns that waiting until the final year of school to think seriously about admissions can be a costly mistake. “Competitive universities are not simply selecting students based on grades achieved in the final year of school; they are looking at a journey of academic, personal, and extracurricular development that may span several years.”
Depth beats breadth
Perhaps the biggest misconception among ambitious families is the belief that students need a lengthy list of activities to impress admissions officers. Bernard J. West, school governor at North London Collegiate School (NLCS) Dubai, argues the opposite. “Depth, almost always. Parents often assume the strongest applicants have the longest list of activities and awards. In our experience, it’s very nearly the opposite.”
The students who stand out, he says, are those who have pursued one or two interests deeply enough to develop genuine expertise and insight.
That philosophy is increasingly echoed across the admissions landscape.
Varun Jain, founder and CEO of UniHawk, says parents often ask what activities will look impressive on an application. His answer is simple. “What actually moves the needle is depth — a student who stayed with something long enough to get good at it, to fail at parts of it, to grow because of it.”
Rather than chasing every available opportunity, experts advise families to help children identify authentic interests and pursue them consistently over several years. Leadership roles, meaningful achievements and demonstrated commitment often carry more weight than participation alone. Ukasha Farooq, counselling team lead at Hale Education, points out that extracurricular activities have become increasingly important because academic excellence alone is no longer enough. “An admissions officer is looking at an applicant pool of nearly 100,000 students. There are hundreds of valedictorians, straight A students, and perfect SAT scores.”
In such an environment, extracurricular achievements can help students distinguish themselves. However, he cautions that activities cannot compensate for weak academics. “Consider strong academics as your first step through the Ivy League door, and competitive extracurriculars as the second step to secure your acceptance.”
Internship advantage
Another trend gaining momentum among UAE schools is the growing emphasis on internships, research projects and real-world experiences.
West says internships play a critical role in helping students test their interests before committing to a university course. “Every Grade 10 student completes an internship lasting one week, and every Grade 11 student a placement lasting four weeks, through a structured programme that matches students with opportunities aligned to their interests and aspirations.”
The UAE’s expanding economy offers unique opportunities in technology, finance, healthcare, sustainability, aviation and entrepreneurship.
For students considering medicine, engineering, business or law, meaningful work-shadowing experiences can help strengthen applications while providing valuable career insights.
Admissions experts stress internships also help students answer one of the most important questions universities ask: Why this course? Rema Menon Vellat, founder and director of Counselling Point Training and Development, notes that applications increasingly require students to demonstrate sustained interest in their chosen subject. For UK admissions, students must explain their passion through activities undertaken, books read, trends followed, mentors engaged with and future goals. Internships, competitions, online courses, research projects and independent learning can all strengthen this narrative. “Universities in North America consider all the activities that the student has undertaken since grade 9. Applicants to the US universities fill out the Common App. This is a centralised college admissions platform that is used by over 1100 institutions worldwide (primarily in America). This allows the whole process to be streamlined.”
“In the UK, the central system is called UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admission Service) that is used to apply to five institutions collectively and the OUAC for all universities in Ontario, Canada,” added Menon.
Power of storytelling
If grades open the door, storytelling often determines who gets admitted.
Admissions officers are not simply reviewing achievements; they are evaluating individuals. Students must, therefore, connect academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities and personal experiences into a coherent narrative.
Bhagat highlights the importance of crafting a personal statement that explains who a student is, what they care about and how they will contribute to a university community.
Jain believes storytelling is one of the most underestimated aspects of the admissions process. “An application isn’t an inventory of achievements —it’s an introduction.” The strongest applications, he says, are built around reflection and self-awareness rather than a checklist of accomplishments.
Farooq adds that many UAE students face a unique challenge when writing personal statements. “A unique identity: this can be a common challenge for many UAE-based students.” Too often, students rely on generic descriptions of growing up in a multicultural society. Instead, experts encourage them to demonstrate specifically how their experiences shaped their worldview.
The UAE’s diversity can be a significant advantage, but only when students articulate it effectively. As Jain observes, growing up alongside classmates from dozens of nationalities provides perspectives that universities actively value. The challenge lies in translating those experiences into compelling personal stories.
Role of schools and alumni networks
Schools themselves are becoming increasingly involved in guiding students through the admissions journey. Matthew Barrett, principal of Raffles International School, says alumni networks can offer invaluable support. “In support of our students, Raffles International School held its first-ever alumni event this year, connecting current students with graduates from a wide range of university courses and professional fields.”
Through these interactions, students gain first-hand insights into university life, application strategies and career pathways. Meanwhile, schools are investing in specialised counselling expertise to help families navigate increasingly complex admissions systems. West notes that applications for medicine, law, Oxbridge, Ivy League universities and European institutions all require different preparation strategies.
Dedicated counselling teams are, therefore, becoming an essential part of premium education offerings.
Changing global landscape
Parents today face additional considerations beyond admissions. Safety, housing, affordability, employment prospects and immigration policies have become central factors in university decision-making. According to Vellat, geopolitical tensions, visa appointment challenges, changing post-study work regulations and rising tuition fees are reshaping family choices.
As costs continue to increase, many parents are paying closer attention to return on investment and long-term employability.
The result is a growing interest in alternative destinations such as Ireland, New Zealand and parts of Europe. At the same time, an increasing number of students are choosing to remain in the UAE for higher education.
For families with significant financial resources, the decision is becoming less about prestige alone and more about balancing academic quality, student experience, career opportunities and long-term outcomes.
What parents should remember
Perhaps the most important message from educators is that preparation should feel like discovery rather than pressure.
The goal is not to create a perfect applicant but to help children develop into thoughtful, capable and engaged young adults.
Parents play a crucial role by providing support, guidance and opportunities while allowing students enough space to explore their interests independently.
As Bhagat puts it, “The most successful students are not those who are pushed relentlessly, but those who are supported thoughtfully.”
In an era when thousands of applicants may share similar grades and test scores, Jain offers similar advice for families beginning the journey. “Universities aren’t looking for a perfect student. They’re looking for a real one.”