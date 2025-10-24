Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

When tragedy strikes a school community, educators are reminded of a sobering truth — that institutions are more than just places of learning, they are families bound by care and connection.

Following the sudden passing of 18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a recent graduate remembered by his peers for his leadership and warmth, educators across the UAE have been reflecting on how they help students cope with loss, especially when it hits close to home.

Teachers and school leaders said that the death of a classmate, friend, or family member can be profoundly distressing for young people who may not yet have the emotional language to make sense of it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Yet, in classrooms and corridors, healing often begins in the smallest of gestures — a ribbon tied on a tree, a message in a memory book, or a quiet note slipped into a “Hear Me Out” box.

These simple acts, they emphasised, are not just symbols of remembrance but pathways to understanding, gentle ways for young hearts to grieve, connect, and eventually find hope again.

Schools are like families

“Schools are like families; when one member suffers a loss, the entire community feels it,” said Lisa Johnson, Principal of American Academy for Girls (AAG). “We experienced this deeply when we lost a beautiful student, Hessa, to cancer several years ago.”

To help students cope, Johnson said the school created a remembrance space where children could express their emotions through words and gestures. “We invited them to write messages and memories in a book about her and tie yellow ribbons with personal notes on a remembrance tree. These small, heartfelt gestures created space for healing and connection.”

Grief before grades

But grief has visited the school in other ways too. Johnson recalled a recent incident where one of her students lost both her father and brother within the same week. “In such moments, academics cannot be the priority. What matters most is compassion, flexibility, and creating a safe space for students to grieve and rebuild their emotional strength.”

At UAE schools, a structured yet deeply personal approach helps identify and support students struggling emotionally. “Our wellbeing team uses a triage system to identify and support students experiencing significant emotional distress. They are paired with a trusted adult who maintains regular check-ins. Our counsellors provide immediate and ongoing emotional support, and when needed, we connect families with external professionals.”

Teachers are also guided on how to respond sensitively. “They receive direction on how to adjust expectations — allowing flexibility in workload, attendance, and participation. We also help classmates understand how to show care and include their peer without overwhelming her.”

Johnson added that the school continues to check in on grieving students long after the initial loss. “Periodic check-ins continue over time, especially around anniversaries or significant dates, ensuring that the student never feels forgotten or left behind. Art therapy, too, is a powerful tool for students to express their sorrow.”

She said her school’s approach is grounded in empathy and community. “When children see their teachers and friends surrounding them with genuine care, they begin to find their way back — both emotionally and academically.”

Other school leaders echoed similar sentiments, stressing that emotional wellbeing must take precedence when tragedy strikes.

Creating safe spaces for expression

Bhanu Sharma, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Al Jurf, Ajman, said many students — especially boys — often find it difficult to articulate their grief. “As students are always not vocal and open about their grief, especially boys, we have ‘Hear Me Out’ boxes placed all around the campus where they can drop in their worries and thoughts in case they need support.”

The class teacher, Sharma explained, is the first line of support. “They understand the need and attention required in a situation of grief. Along with the school counsellor, senior leaders reach out to class members and guide them to ensure that their words, actions, and support are extended to the one who needs them.”

Peer support through mentorship

The school also runs a unique mentorship initiative called “MAC – My Adopted Class,” where senior students look after the personal, social, and emotional needs of their juniors. “They support them regularly over the year and especially so if any situation demands their attention.”

For those who fall behind academically due to emotional distress, additional help is provided. “We organise extra support classes and assign a buddy to the student who needs help. As part of our regular routines, we share ‘Whom to Contact’ information with our students and parents to reach out and stay connected, as we strongly believe ‘tough times don’t last, but tough people do.’”

The healing power of listening and remembrance

Experts pointed out that such compassion-driven approaches by schools are crucial in helping students rebuild emotional stability.

Girish Hemnani, a Dubai-based life coach and energy healer, noted that the ripple effect of loss extends well beyond the immediate family. “When a young person loses a friend, it affects the whole community. In such moments, it’s important for teachers and parents to come together and create an atmosphere of care and understanding.”

Every child, he said, processes grief differently. “Some may want to talk, while others may need quiet reflection. What matters most is giving them a safe space where they can express their emotions freely, knowing they’ll be heard without judgment. Compassionate listening can go a long way in helping them heal at their own pace.”

Hemnani emphasised that remembrance and shared rituals play a key role in collective healing. “When students come together to honour their friend — through small tributes, letters, or shared memories — it helps them celebrate the life that touched theirs and find comfort in collective healing.”