From Dh3.75 per trip to Dh10,000 a year: How much UAE parents pay for school transport

With over one million students set to return to schools across the UAE on Monday, August 31, parents are weighing their options for getting their children to and from school safely and affordably. From school buses and shared minibus services to carpool and public transport, there are plenty of options for parents to choose from.

However, for many families, the decision is not straightforward. They have to take into consideration rising fuel costs, traffic congestion and limited parking near schools. Meanwhile, transport operators are adjusting fees, new shared options are emerging, and authorities are rolling out safety campaigns to ease the transition.

Here are the various options parents have and a general breakdown of costs:

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School buses in Dubai

The most common option for many students remains the school bus. Thousands of buses will ply the country's roads transporting students. One of the largest operators, STS, handles over 1,900 buses, while Dubai Taxi Corporation operates over 1,200. Arab Falcon Bus Rental runs a fleet of approximately 400 buses across Dubai. Several parents have said that school bus fees have increased by various operators for the year due to various factors.

Arab Falcon confirmed there has been an adjustment to their fees, citing increases in fuel, vehicle maintenance and staffing costs. A spokesperson said that there is strong demand ahead of back-to-school.

“One trend we continue to see is families registering quite close to the start of school, which can make route planning more challenging,” said Farah Shah, Head of Operations & Transportation at the company. “We are also seeing Dubai's continued residential growth reflected in transportation requests, with families increasingly requiring services from newer and expanding communities. This means routes have to be reviewed and adjusted each year.”

The cost of school bus transport can vary widely based on locations and schools. The general cost ranges between Dh3,500 to over Dh10,000 per year per student

School ride pooling

One of the pilot projects launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) last year was the school ride pooling initiative. Currently operating in the Al Barsha area, it is run in partnership with Yango Group and Urban Express Transport and groups students from the same neighbourhood who attend different schools into shared vehicles.

Dr Mohamed Al Hashimi, CEO of Urban Express Transport, said that there is growing interest in flexible and shared transportation models. “We see significant potential for the concept as parents become more familiar with the model,” he said.

He added that they have decided to maintain the same pricing despite significant fuel cost increases. "We see this project as an important long-term initiative and, at this stage, our priority is to make the service attractive and accessible to parents," he said.

The service costs Dh1,000 per month during the pilot phase.

Carpooling initiatives for UAE parents

Several parents join school and community groups to find other parents with whom they can carpool. Earlier this year, a Dubai student started a free platform called Community Carpool that helps people find others doing similar daily routes so they can coordinate. There are no apps, and contact details are only shared if both people agree.

Users input their travel routes, and the website emails them if a match is found. There are over 300 users across the UAE who are using the platform to find other parents to carpool with.

The cost of the platform is free, and parents only have to pay for the price of fuel if they find a carpooling partner.

Shared minibus

A popular mode of transport for university students and teachers is the smart shared minibus travel initiative that RTA launched in 2024. It allows users to book seats on shared minibuses to several areas including Business Bay, Barsha, Mirdif, and Al Quoz.

Matthew Mould, managing director of DrivenFlex, which offers shared bus services for university students and teachers, said demand has risen significantly.

"We've seen a marked increase in demand as the new academic year gets underway, particularly from new teachers settling into the city and university students starting or returning to term," he said. "Beyond the practical savings, there's also a social element — many passengers value being able to travel with colleagues or fellow students rather than commuting alone."

Monthly passes average Dh500, working out to roughly Dh12 per trip.

Public transport in Dubai

Public transport including buses and metro is some of the most reliable modes of school transportation for older students. Dubai student Mohammed Ashfaque takes metro from his school in Al Twar to the Mall of the Emirates. He then takes a feeder bus to his house in Jumeirah- a journey that takes him roughly 1.5 hours.

He said he enjoys the ride. “I have friends who I travel with every day, and we get time to chat on the metro,” he said. “We all have student nol cards, so the cost of the journey is half. Sometimes on the way to the metro from school, we stop for an ice cream or shawarma. It is like a time to unwind for us after a day of studies.”

The cost of the journey for Mohammed is Dh3.75 per journey, which amounts to about Dh150 per month.

Road safety

Authorities have taken extensive measures to ensure student safety during the back to school period. The RTA is conducting a 30-day inspection campaign for school buses, checking safety standards and operating procedures. Dubai Police will deploy additional patrols and traffic wardens on key school routes.

The Ministry of Interior has launched its annual "Day Without Accidents" campaign on August 31, encouraging motorists to register, sign a safety pledge and drive without violations in exchange for having four black points removed from their licence.

Thomas Edelman, founder of RoadSafetyUAE, said parents themselves play a crucial role in keeping children safe. "Children mirror and follow the behaviour of their parents," he said. "Parents must be the role models for good, safe and responsible behaviour."

He urged parents to start drop-offs early to reduce stress and to behave responsibly around schools. He also highlighted the environmental and safety benefits of school buses, which can replace up to 50 cars and ease traffic congestion.