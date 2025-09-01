UAE students quit studies abroad due to homesickness, experts warn

While tuition fees, grades, and visas are often blamed when students leave their studies midway, experts say homesickness is an overlooked factor. In the UAE, where many young people move away from family for the first time, counselors note that the emotional strain of separation can quietly push students to drop out.

For Ahmed Aziz, a 19-year-old Sudanese expat who grew up in Abu Dhabi, the struggle was real. He had spent his entire life in the UAE, surrounded by the same group of friends from school and the comfort of a familiar culture. When he moved to Georgia last year to begin his university studies, he imagined independence and adventure. What he found instead was isolation.

“The vibe was just different. I didn’t connect with anyone in my class, and I kept comparing everything to my life back home.” What kept Ahmed from moving forward is he felt stuck while everyone back home was moving on with their lives, without him.



“All my friends were in Abu Dhabi, so every time I opened Instagram or got on a call, I felt like I was missing out,” Ahmed said. “It got to a point where I didn’t want to leave my room.”

After one semester, Ahmed admitted he considered giving up and returning to the UAE. “I felt like maybe studying abroad was not for me. Everyone said, ‘You’ll get used to it,’ but it didn’t feel that simple,” he said.

According to mental health professionals, Ahmed’s experience is not uncommon. Dr. Lina Khaled, a clinical psychologist in Dubai, said homesickness can trigger more than sadness, it can affect concentration, motivation, and even lead to physical symptoms.

“Homesickness is often dismissed with advice like, ‘you’ll adjust in a few weeks,’ but for many students, the emotional weight is much heavier,” Dr Lina said. “When you uproot a young adult from everything they know, family, friends, even food, it can feel like an identity shock. If they don’t get the right support, it can spiral into anxiety or depression.”

She added that parents should prepare children not just academically but also emotionally for the move. “It helps when families talk about what to expect, and remind their children that it’s okay to feel lonely at first. Encouraging small steps, like joining student clubs or reaching out to peers, makes a difference.”

Education experts also stressed the role of institutions in easing the transition. Dr Hassan Mubarak, an education consultant in Dubai, said universities both abroad and at home need to acknowledge that homesickness is a factor in student retention.

“Many students underestimate how strong their roots are until they leave,” Dr. Mubarak said. “Universities should offer orientation programs that go beyond academics, things like cultural adaptation workshops, peer mentoring, and support groups. This helps students build a new circle, rather than constantly longing for the one they left behind.”

He noted that the student’s home network also plays a role. “Friends and family back home can support without adding pressure. A simple message saying, ‘We’re proud of you, keep going,’ can empower the student. Constantly saying, ‘We miss you, come home,’ can sometimes make the adjustment harder.”

For Ahmed, the experience taught him the value of preparation. “I wish someone had told me it’s not just about grades and applications, it’s about how you handle being away,” he said.