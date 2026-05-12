UAE ministry using AI to block ads from unlicensed educational centres

The UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is tightening oversight of the education sector, using artificial intelligence and on-ground inspections to ensure students are not misled by false or unapproved promotional content.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the Ministry monitored 1,976 digital advertisements issued by 89 higher education institutions and training centres through an AI-enhanced system designed to detect violations early and maintain academic integrity.

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AI-driven checks flag non-compliant ads

Out of the thousands of adverts reviewed, 46 were found to have breached approved standards.

MoHESR responded with a series of corrective measures, including warnings for unaccredited programmes, blocking ads from unlicensed entities, shutting down one training centre, and requiring amendments before re-publication.

Alongside its digital monitoring, the Ministry also conducted 72 field inspection visits across training centres and educational consultancy offices. These checks uncovered 21 violations, all of which were addressed under existing regulations, reflecting what officials describe as a combined digital and physical enforcement approach.

AI playing a central role in speed and accuracy

Shedding light on the system, a senior official highlighted how technology is reshaping oversight in the sector, with AI playing a central role in speed and accuracy.

Ibrahim Fikri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector at MoHESR, said, “The Ministry continues to advance its oversight by leveraging digital technologies and AI to enable faster, more accurate monitoring of advertising content and ensure immediate action can be taken against violations, strengthening public confidence in the country’s higher education and training system.”

The Ministry has also urged students and parents across the UAE to carefully verify that institutions are licensed and that programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolling.

For assistance, MoHESR directed the public to its official website and Customer Happiness Centre, or by calling 800511, reiterating that protecting students and maintaining quality standards remain at the heart of its regulatory efforts.