GEMS Education to invest Dh2 billion, add 20,000 student seats in Dubai

GEMS Education has announced plans to invest Dh2 billion over the next three years to create around 20,000 new student seats. The expansion reflects strong confidence in Dubai’s continued population growth and rising demand for private education.

It is expected to give families relocating to the emirate a broader range of schooling options, as Dubai further strengthens its position as a leading regional education hub.

The expansion was revealed by Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, during an interview with the Government of Dubai Media Office (GMO).

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The investment comes at a time when Dubai's education sector is experiencing sustained growth, driven by an influx of expatriate families, skilled professionals and entrepreneurs relocating to the emirate.

Growing demand fuels expansion

Speaking to GMO about the company's plans, Varkey said: “GEMS Education plans to invest Dh 2 billion over the next three years to add around 20,000 new student seats, reflecting our confidence in the future and the growing demand for quality education.”

The announcement signals one of the largest recent investments in Dubai's private education sector, where schools have seen rising enrolment numbers in recent years amid the emirate's expanding population.

Education consultants have previously reiterated that adding new seats could help ease pressure on sought-after schools, particularly in communities experiencing rapid residential growth.

Dubai remains at the heart of GEMS' growth story

Highlighting the group's roots in the emirate, Varkey emphasised the scale of its current operations and its continued commitment to Dubai.

“We are proud that GEMS Education is a Dubai-born global success story that continues to draw inspiration and ambition from the emirate,” he said.

Today, the group educates more than 146,000 students across the UAE, including 99,000 in Dubai, with the support of over 25,000 teachers, educators and staff members.

Industry observers have repeatedly noted that continued investment by major school operators reflects confidence in Dubai's long-term economic outlook and its ability to attract international families seeking high-quality educational options.