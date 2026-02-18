FS1, FS2 admissions in UAE: Schools start parent consultations under revised age rules

School heads across the UAE say the new guidance is helping them have more honest, reassuring conversations with concerned parents — giving schools the flexibility to work together with families so children are placed where they can truly thrive, not just assigned a year group on paper.

Last week, the Ministry of Education issued a clarification stating that children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not enrolled in any educational system, will be offered a choice during the 2026–2027 academic year.

With a new age cut-off for admissions, many parents across the country whose children are to be enrolled in early years, breathed a sigh of relief. For families concerned about their children being pushed into a year group beyond their developmental stage, the clarification brought reassurance.

The ministry earlier stated, “Schools and parents may jointly decide whether FS1 or FS2 is the most suitable placement.” Many parents had raised concerns regarding their children having to skip a grade. The move has been described as a one-time measure to ease families into the new age cut-off rules.

Admission teams work closely with parents

For school leaders, the guidance has opened the door to deeper conversations with parents.

Lee Hole, Principal of Dubai British School, said admissions teams have been working to ensure they are aligned with the new framework.

“Our admissions teams have been working hard to ensure that we’re following the guidance that we’ve received. Taaleem schools work effectively together to ensure that we have as much consistency as possible across our group.

Our key task has been to communicate with our families, both current and prospective to help them to understand the changes, what it means for their children and how we are going to support them through the process.”

He stressed that the heart of the matter is making sure every child is placed where they can flourish.

“This really is about ensuring that the children are placed in the most suitable setting and circumstances as possible. This means working with families to place children according to the guidance, the expectations of the families and what we feel is educationally and developmentally appropriate for the child.

We spend time working with every child that applies to us to get the best understanding that we can of them as a little person to ensure that they can thrive in our setting.”

Providing flexibility

For many schools, the updated guidance has added a welcome layer of flexibility.

“For almost all of the children that we’re connected to at this point, we have met them, spent time with them and know all that we need to know about how to integrate them into the school community. The recent guidance has been great for us to collaborate with families that had concerns as we now have a level of flexibility to ensure that we’re meeting the needs of the child,” added Hole.

At GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, leadership teams have also been reviewing processes to ensure they align fully with the new expectations.

Michael Stewart, Primary Principal, said: “We have been working closely with our admissions, Early Years, and leadership teams to review the guidance and ensure our processes align fully with the new expectations.

We already have a strong Foundation Stage structure, including multiple FS1 and FS2 classes, and are well positioned to respond to any shifts in admissions patterns. Our focus is on ensuring that placement decisions are thoughtful, collaborative, and centred on each child’s readiness and wellbeing.”

Across campuses, schools say they will continue to rely on readiness conversations, age-appropriate assessments, transition visits and close communication with families to support children joining FS1 or FS2.

“For some families, this updated guidance does create an opportunity for further discussion about whether FS1 or FS2 is the most appropriate placement. We have already begun communicating with parents where this applies, and these discussions will continue in partnership with our admissions and Early Years teams,” added Stewart.

Principals underline that the guidance makes clear placement decisions should be made jointly between schools and parents, based on readiness and a child’s best interests — a move many describe as truly welcomed.

At Woodlem British School in Ajman, Principal Natalia Svetenok says age alone cannot determine readiness.

“Readiness is more than age. The child needs confidence, independence, emotional security, curiosity, and the ability to cope with challenge.

For every child impacted, we look closely at their development — academically, socially, emotionally. We sit with parents, listen, explain, and plan together.”

She added that flexibility extends beyond the admission decision itself.

“If additional support or transition time is needed, we build it in. Our responsibility is not simply to place children correctly on paper, but to ensure they walk into FS 2 or Year 1 feeling ready — not rushed, because when a child feels secure, learning follows naturally.”