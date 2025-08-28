Free AI bootcamps in UAE: How CBSE schools are supporting students, teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer free online AI bootcamps in September. CBSE-affiliated UAE schools are providing extension programmes and logistical support for students and teachers to boost participation in the bootcamps.

The programme will combine learning, mentoring, and recognition. The board will conduct these camps for Classes 9 and 10 in four phases — September 1–17, October 6–17, November 3–18, and December 1–16.

All schools have been asked to register students, who are advised to join using a device for hands-on activities. Access links will be sent to registered email IDs, and a dedicated CBSE email has been provided for further support.

Integration into school schedules

“The upcoming CBSE AI bootcamps will be seamlessly integrated into the learning schedules of both students and teachers as an extension programme after regular hours,” said Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School.

Singh explained that teachers will participate from 1.30-4.30 pm as part of their professional development framework, while students will join from 2.30-4.30 pm, directly after school ends at 2.10 pm.

“This arrangement ensures that core academic hours remain unaffected, while providing meaningful opportunities to engage with AI learning,” she added.

Singh also highlighted the school’s approach to encouraging participation.

“To encourage participation and ensure maximum benefit, we will actively build on the strong foundation already in place, since AI is a compulsory subject from Grades 2–10 and an optional subject in Grades 11–12. Parents and students will be informed about the importance of AI literacy for academic and career success, while smooth logistical arrangements will allow students to stay back for the sessions easily.”

Vandana Marwaha, Principal and Director of Delhi Private School Sharjah, said AI is already a part of school curriculum, like most schools in the country.

"Artificial Intelligence is not new to us — it is already well embedded in our curriculum and learning programmes. Our middle school capstone courses, AI-driven computer curriculum, and expanded STEM and robotics pathways ensure that students are actively learning AI, ML, and data analytics.”

She explained how teachers are prepared.

“Mathematics and science teachers have completed over 20 hours of CPD in these fields, and our shift to AI-integrated pedagogy is ongoing, with faculty constantly engaging with practical AI use cases.”

Marwaha added that students benefit from personalised learning and that the bootcamps will complement their existing foundation.

“Students benefit from data-driven, personalised pathways that enhance their problem-solving and real-world readiness, while teachers are continually upskilled to integrate emerging technologies into classroom practice. The upcoming CBSE bootcamps will further complement this foundation, adding equity of access, mentoring, and recognition for all participants.”

AI embedded in UAE curricula

Chitra Sharma, Principal of JSS Private School, Dubai, highlighted how AI-focused programmes empower teachers.

“Earlier professional development AI programmes at JSS and more recent initiatives like the CBSE AI Bootcamp have and will empower our teachers to design personalised lesson plans, conduct efficient assessments, and make data-driven decisions. These programmes have also enhanced teachers’ digital literacy and encouraged them to experiment with innovative pedagogical practices.”

She added that post-session opportunities, like felicitations after successful completion of the programme, will extend the bootcamps’ impact.

“To extend the impact of the bootcamps, we will integrate post-session opportunities such as project-based learning, AI-focused clubs, exhibitions and fairs, and mentoring opportunities for junior students. Following the successful completion of the initiatives, students and teachers will be recognised and felicitated with certificates and awards. This ensures that both teachers and students not only apply their learning but also contribute to building a sustainable culture of innovation and responsible AI use.”