Flipped learning, online tools: How British schools are adopting technology to move forward after Covid

During the annual conference of the British Council in Dubai, educators said that people are better equipped digitally post-pandemic

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 5:56 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 6:28 PM

Adopting flipped learning, using technology to reduce teachers' workload and offering online resources to young people are some of the innovations British schools worldwide have been putting in place since the pandemic.

The observations came during an annual conference of British Council held in Dubai that brought together over 2,000 education leaders and professionals from schools around the world.

“Flipped learning is when we give homework to students ahead of the lesson rather than at the end of it,” said Sir Mark Grundy, CEO of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, who delivered a keynote speech during the event. According to him, the system has been found to be extremely effective as students focus on the important lessons in class.

The educational group also works closely with apps like askOLA and Kooth to give students the resources needed for their schoolwork and mental health. “One of the best things about Covid was that people learnt to use technology effectively,” said Grundy, pointing out that several schools are retaining the best technological resources to cater to the need of students.

Challenging times

Speaking at the opening of the conference Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to UAE said that during challenging times, the roles of educators had even become more important. “With AI and all the other challenges, we are constantly having to review what we teach,” he said. “The central thing is curiosity. If you bring up curious students, you will bring up people who will be successful.”

He also said that the British Council was acting as a bridge between schools and their future employees “to make sure that we are carving the right pathway for them and that we are constantly expanding their boundaries.”

This is the first time the conference is being held face-to-face since the pandemic. Aida Salamanca, the country director of British Council, said their aim was to provide educators with the best support. “The teachers deal with more than just subjects that they teach,” she said. “They are social workers who deal with children’s problems. Many children have parental issues and conflict. If [the teachers] don’t get the support from schools in understanding the changes the world is going through, it is very difficult for those teachers to deliver.

Schools now conference

Over 350 head teachers, school owners and educational leaders came from 40 countries, including Algeria, Egypt and Jordan, to attend the conference in person whereas over 1700 of them attended virtually. Held over three days, the meeting is expected to give educators innovative techniques that they can then implement it in their own schools.

Centred around the theme of leadership at all levels, educational leaders explored how effective leadership across school communities could make a lasting impact. Delegates learned about the importance of developing student leaders, as well as professional pathways to leadership.

“Students are increasingly becoming leaders,” said Mark Walker, Director of English and Exams at the British Council. “They are leading projects in school, they are leading collaborations, etc. In a modern school, leadership at every level.”

ALSO READ: