CBSE Grade 10 results: Months of uncertainty end as UAE students get board marksheets

After months of anticipation, CBSE Grade 10 students across the UAE are celebrating their final board exam results, with mark sheets reflecting scores from a new two-phase examination system that gave students a second chance to improve their performance.

The final mark sheets, now being issued, reflect the outcomes of a second round of improvement examinations held in May, giving students the chance to boost their scores in up to three subjects.

For many families, the final confirmation brings a sense of closure and relief. Sahil Sajeed Latiff from Our Own Boys Al Warqa described the board exam cancellation in the UAE as a "double-edged sword." While he had prepared diligently for several of his subjects, like French and was eager to see his results, the cancellation of other subjects brought some relief.

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“My family and I spent a few days speculating about the method the board would use to calculate the results,” he said. “Overall, I was happy with the result, and I would say that I coped well considering the circumstances.”

He has since chosen Commerce with Mathematics and plans to pursue the CFA course. Sahil said he decided not to take the second set of improvement exams, noting that results calculated as the average of four attempted exams were favourable for most students.

More than 680,000 students took the second board exam, which aims to help them achieve better scores. The final mark sheets now reflect the higher of the two scores, a move designed to offer a fair chance to students affected by circumstances beyond their control

Mixed feelings

Haaron Roy Thattil from Indian High School Dubai, whose family expressed relief at his strong performance, missed two of his original exams due to the Middle East war. Under the special assessment scheme introduced by CBSE, marks for cancelled subjects were calculated using averages from completed exams.

Niranjan Kannath from Woodlem Park, Dubai, also navigated a stressful period, being unable to appear for his second-language and Social Studies exams. Despite these challenges, he has remained positive and has now chosen Humanities, planning to pursue Psychology alongside Entrepreneurial Management.

However, Dubai student Swathy Sharun felt that the results were not up to her expectations. “Actually, I have mixed feelings,” she said. “I was very well-prepared for the other two examinations. If the examinations were conducted, I think I would have performed much better.”

Swathy was satisfied with her results and opted not to write the second set of examinations in May. She hopes to pursue neuropsychology in the future.

With their final mark sheets now in hand, students across the UAE can finally look ahead with clarity, choosing their streams, mapping out career paths, and closing the door on one of the most challenging academic years in recent times.