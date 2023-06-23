Empowering students for success
Elevating academic performance through foundation programmes, and personalised guidance, ATP STEM Education is preparing new generations for the future
In a display of academic excellence, students of ATP STEM Education, Dubai's premier competitive exam preparation centre, have achieved exceptional results in the recent CBSE and ICSE examinations. ATP STEM has a foundation programme for grades nine and 10 to give an early start for JEE and NEET exams after grade 12. This is achieved through strengthening subject fundamentals by emphasising core concepts.
Furthermore, students who excel in math and science are fast-tracked in the foundation course. They get promoted to advanced levels to keep engagement at par with their abilities. In this way, ATP STEM recognises gifted and talented individuals, enabling them to achieve their personal best performances.
Among the recent notable achievers is Saksham Uboweja, who is the only one to score a perfect 100 per cent in subjects science and math in the grade 10 ICSE exam in the UAE, securing an impressive overall score of 98.8 per cent. Uboweja began his journey in grade nine with ATP STEM Education. His performance in the tests got him promoted to the grade 10 foundation programme. By the time he was in grade 10 in school, he had already completed half of the IIT JEE syllabus at ATP STEM. With ATP STEM's resources and guidance, Uboweja had unparalleled preparation, leading to his exceptional performance in the board exams.
Kimberley Ann Dsouza, the UAE topper in the ICSE exam for grade 10, achieved an outstanding overall score of 99.4 per cent. Dsouza joined ATP STEM's foundation programme in grade 10. Dsouza consistently improved her performance and emerged as a top achiever through dedicated practice and a hybrid learning approach combining onsite and online classes.
Aanya Wadhwa and Stavan Sagala excelled in the CBSE exams, scoring remarkable results of 100 in math and 98 in science. In keeping with ATP STEM's ethos of encouraging special talent, Wadhwa was given a well-deserved 75 per cent merit scholarship, owing to her performance in their evaluation test. Her approach was meticulous towards learning, coupled with active class participation and thorough preparation for the CBSE exam. Stavan was awarded a 50 per cent scholarship owing to his performance in the evaluation test and aced the CBSE through commitment and diligence. This highlights the bright future open up for students at ATP STEM. Those who shine in the institute's entrance test get rewarded for their exceptional abilities.
ATP STEM's foundation programmes prepare students for Indian entrance exams like JEE and NEET in a way that the students don’t have to juggle between different topics. In fact, they dive deep into the contents and develop an exceptional understanding of the subject matter. According to Atinderpal Singh, founder of the institute and a graduate of IIT Guwahati himself: "JEE or NEET preparation doesn’t have to happen at the cost of school performance. It can go hand in hand with school if done in a carefully planned manner. Many Indian parents in the UAE want their children to pursue JEE/NEET preparation while keeping Western options also open. For them, it's important to choose an institute that can help them to achieve this target without compromising school results."
ATP STEM's exceptional results in the CBSE examinations are a testament to the centre's unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive and result-oriented coaching for JEE and NEET. ATP STEM students scored an average of 91.5 per cent in science and 91.2 per cent in math in board exams. These statistics reflect the unparalleled quality of education and personalised attention that ATP STEM offers.
ATP STEM's success in preparing ICSE students for competitive exams is well-established. With its remarkable results in the CBSE examinations, the institute is set to become the preferred destination for CBSE aspirants in Dubai.
