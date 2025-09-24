1-month holiday: UAE schools issue early winter break notices to help families plan

Several schools across the UAE have begun issuing winter break reminders months ahead of time this year, ensuring families can plan their holidays without affecting their children’s studies.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), along with other education regulators across the emirates, approved the 2025–2026 school calendar ahead of the academic year, which began in April for Asian curriculum schools and in September for international curriculum schools.

The first term will end with a four-week winter break, an extension from the earlier three-week schedule. This year, holidays will run from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with classes resuming on January 5. The extended break is designed to give students more time to recharge after a rigorous term and engage in national as well as community activities.

Institutions have time and again stressed that while family time is important, holidays should ideally be restricted to the official break unless there is an emergency.

Communication is key

David Williams, Principal of Regent International School, part of Fortes Education, said communication plays a vital role in reducing confusion.

“We always ensure that our families are informed of key dates well in advance. The full academic calendar is shared at the start of the year, and reminders are sent closer to the time through circulars and our parent communication platforms. Communication is key to a happy school community and this helps to provide clarity and avoid any uncertainty, particularly around busy travel periods such as the winter break.”

Schools said that parents often reach out proactively for vacation dates, as this allows them to book tickets early and plan stress-free holidays. Williams added, “For many of our families, winter break is a special time to travel, reconnect with loved ones, and make memories together. Having the dates confirmed well in advance means parents can plan their holidays with confidence and avoid the stress of last-minute arrangements.”

From the school’s perspective, early planning ensures that students remain engaged in class until the break. “Clear communication around vacation dates helps both parents and teachers work hand-in-hand to give children the best possible balance of learning and family time,” Williams explained.

Recently, the Indian School Ras Al Khaimah issued its own early circular to parents, confirming, “The school will be closed for winter vacation from December 8, 2025, to January 2, 2026, and will reopen on January 5, 2026. We are informing you in advance to help you plan your travel (if intended) without affecting your children’s studies.”

Extra classes for senior grades

However, not all schools take a full pause during the festive period. Some, particularly those with senior grades, may hold extra sessions.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said, “The main summative examination scheduled between now and December is Term 1 for Grades 2–12, which will take place in October 2025. The exam dates and the syllabus/portion were communicated to parents well in advance. Additionally, extra classes have been arranged for Grades 10 and 12 to support board exam preparation; these sessions may take place during the approved winter break. Also, the first pre-boards for Grade 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held towards the end of November and early December.”

Parents appreciate early notice

Parents have welcomed the move to share dates early. Ava Thompson, a British parent in Dubai, said, “Having the winter vacation dates well in advance is such a relief. Flights around Christmas can get very expensive, so being able to book early means we save money and still get to spend quality time with family back in the UK without worrying about our children missing school.”

Raj Nair, an Indian parent in Sharjah, echoed similar sentiment. “Getting the calendar early really helps us plan our trip to India. We usually visit grandparents during the winter break, and knowing the dates ahead of time lets us coordinate with relatives and book tickets smoothly. It saves us the stress of last-minute planning and ensures the kids don’t miss lessons.”