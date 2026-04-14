Dubai's private early childhood centres to gradually re-open from April 16

Private early childhood centres in Dubai are set for a gradual return to on-site learning starting Thursday (April 16) as announced by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The centres will reopen subject to KHDA's approval.

This announcement comes after the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council announced that nurseries across the UAE will begin a phased return to in-person learning starting this week.

Under the updated measures, nurseries located in government premises and commercial buildings like malls will be among the first to reopen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Other nurseries will be permitted to continue operating through approved home-based childcare services, in line with existing regulations and procedures designed to ensure continuity of care for young children.

The authority said the phased approach is part of broader efforts to ensure stability across the education sector while prioritising the safety of students, families, and staff.

Why did schools move to online learning?

Schools moved to online learning as a precaution amid regional security concerns tied to the conflict. Since then, authorities have extended remote classes in stages while reviewing the situation.

Distance learning was first introduced on March 2, following Iran’s attacks on the UAE and other Gulf countries. The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6 before officials brought forward the spring break.

Remote learning was later extended beyond the break as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff, and the wider education community during the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which remains under a fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from Nandini Sircar)