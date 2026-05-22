Dubai's KHDA confirms no increase in private school fees for next academic year

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has confirmed that there will be no increase in school fees for private schools in the emirate for the 2026-27 academic year.

The decision follows Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai's approval of the second economic incentives package in Dubai, valued at Dh1.5 billion, bringing the total value of economic incentives introduced in the emirate recently to Dh2.5 billion.

The second package includes 33 initiatives to be implemented over a period of three to 12 months.

Under these measures, private educational institutions permitted by KHDA will benefit from the deferrals or installments of licence renewal fees, as well as the deferral of fines.

Early childhood centres permitted by KHDA will also be exempt from licence renewal fees, fines, and Dubai Municipality market fees.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.