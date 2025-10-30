Dubai's higher education enrolment set to soar 40% by 2030 drawing global students

Student enrolments in Dubai’s higher education sector are expected to climb by more than 40 per cent by 2030, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

That’s according to a new white paper released by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together form the Education Cluster of TECOM Group PJSC. The report, titled Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow, was developed in partnership with Times Higher Education (THE).

The findings were unveiled at the British Council’s Going Global conference in London, a forum that brings together international education leaders to shape the future of higher learning. It pointed to growing opportunities for universities and institutions as Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for talent and innovation.

“Education can transform individual prosperity and collective economic growth, and we must collaboratively futureproof our sector for the good of all,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of Tecom Group PJSC.

He added, “Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow, developed in partnership with THE, sheds light on pathways for education institutes to leverage opportunities, increase student enrolment, and build rigorous pathways connecting higher education to employment. Underpinned by Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Education 33 Strategy 'E33', the higher education sector in Dubai is set to grow, and our Education Cluster continues to provide an integrated educational ecosystem while strengthening cooperation with decision-makers and academics, reinforcing the city’s position as a leading global hub for higher education."

A growing landscape of opportunity

According to the study, more than 42,000 students are currently enrolled in Dubai’s higher education institutions for the 2024–25 academic year. This figure is set to rise sharply, with enrolments projected to grow by over 40 per cent by 2029–30.

The surge reflects the city’s appeal among international students, with the number of higher education providers increasing by 37 per cent in just two years. Among the latest entrants is the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), which opened its first overseas campus at Dubai International Academic City in September 2025.

Students are increasingly choosing Dubai for its career-oriented programmes and strong industry connections. The report found that 73 per cent of students selected Dubai for its job opportunities and for the ability to stay and work in the city after graduation.

Employers also share that confidence — 88 per cent of those surveyed said graduates from Dubai universities possess skills that align with workplace needs, highlighting the city’s reputation as a bridge between education and employment.

Dubai's rise as a global education hub

Over the past two decades, Dubai has transformed into a thriving international education hub, supported by world-class infrastructure and forward-thinking government strategies.

Today, the city is home to 41 private higher education providers, including 37 international branch campuses representing 12 countries. Some of the world’s most respected universities — such as the University of Manchester, University of Birmingham, and University of Strathclyde Business School — operate from Tecom Group’s Education Cluster.

Backed by the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the Education 33 Strategy ‘E33’, the government’s vision is clear —to build a future-ready talent pool and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for learning and innovation.

Dubai’s diverse business ecosystem — spanning 10 specialised business districts under Tecom Group — provides students with hands-on experience and the opportunity to connect with industries shaping the future economy.