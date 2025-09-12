Dubai's '90-day notice' rule to curb sudden teacher exits, ensure classroom stability

Schools in Dubai are taking steps to update their HR systems and processes to ensure smooth transitions after the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced stricter rules around teacher resignations and accountability.

The education regulator said on Wednesday that if a teacher resigns but fails to complete all requirements — such as serving their full notice, leaving only at the end of term, and completing the exit survey — they will face a 90-day waiting period before being allowed to take up a new Appointment Notice.

Stacey Cartwright, Head of HR — Executive Operations at Taaleem, said schools are already moving to align with the new mandate. "To comply with the 90-day resignation period, Taaleem is updating contract management systems and HR workflows to track notice periods and ensure that transitions are managed in line with KHDA guidance. We will use this period to recruit replacements and safeguard continuity of learning for students."

She added that exit surveys, already in place at the group, will now be expanded to provide deeper insights. “Exit surveys are already part of our HR practice. We are expanding this process to capture turnover trends more systematically and provide transparent reports to the KHDA. This will support both regulatory compliance and our own continuous improvement.”

At the same time, she stressed the importance of a human touch in enforcing the rules. "We recognise that individual circumstances can arise, such as family relocation due to a partner’s change in employment. In such cases, Taaleem will continue to treat each matter sensitively and on a case-by-case basis, working with staff and the KHDA to ensure that the process remains fair, transparent, and student-centred."

Tackling an old challenge

For many school leaders, the new rules tackle an old challenge — the disruption caused by teachers leaving abruptly mid-term.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said this change is long overdue. "For too long, schools have been both victims and beneficiaries of the unhealthy practice of talent scouting within the region, and the price has almost always been borne by the student in the classroom through disrupted learning. Students have faced the trauma of teachers abruptly leaving mid-term, while teachers themselves have sometimes suffered from sudden, unfair employment decisions by their institutions.”

He believes the reforms will not only protect students but also bring accountability to the profession. "Similarly, the 90-day rule and compulsory exit surveys will safeguard learning continuity and promote professional accountability. Over time, this will ensure that our children are guided only by teachers who are both professional and dedicated. Parents, too, can now feel reassured that their child will always find a teacher present in class every day.”

Improved teacher quality

The move has also been welcomed as a step towards long-term planning and improved teacher quality. Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said it would bring stability to classrooms.

"The introduction of the 90-day resignation clause is particularly welcome, as mid-year resignations have always been disruptive to students and learning; this move will encourage stability, reduce teacher transfers, and allow schools to plan more effectively. Similarly, the revised qualification requirements for teachers will enhance the quality of teaching staff, and though it may refine recruitment filters, it offers an opportunity to attract highly qualified educators committed to long-term growth," she said.