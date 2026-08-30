Back to school in Dubai: Number of teachers rises 17.5% in 3 years

More than 8,000 educators across Dubai have been welcomed back for the 2026-27 academic year, as the emirate puts teachers at the centre of its plans to transform education.

The biggest takeaway from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) town halls was the growing role of educators in shaping the emirate’s education system, alongside a 17.5 per cent increase in the number of teachers working in Dubai’s private education sector over the past three academic years.

KHDA Director General Aisha Miran hosted a series of virtual town halls for educators from private schools, early childhood centres and higher education institutions.

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The sessions brought together returning teachers as well as newcomers to Dubai’s education community, with discussions focused on the shared purpose of educators and the ambitions of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy.

Teachers urged to help turn Dubai’s education ambitions into reality

Miran described teaching as a profession whose influence extends well beyond lessons and classrooms, highlighting the role educators play in building students’ confidence, character and aspirations.

“Teaching is one of the most important and noble professions because its impact extends far beyond the classroom,” she said. “Behind every young person who discovers a talent, finds their confidence, or begins to believe that something greater is possible, there is often an educator who saw that potential first.”

She thanked teachers and teaching assistants for the care, patience and resilience they bring to their work, particularly during periods when learning has been disrupted.

Miran also stressed that Dubai’s education ambitions cannot be achieved through strategies and policies alone, with educators responsible for bringing those plans to life in classrooms every day.

“To every educator beginning this academic year in Dubai, thank you for choosing to invest your talent, energy and care in our learners,” she said.

The E33 strategy aims to equip learners with the knowledge, skills, confidence and character needed to thrive, while building an innovative, inclusive and future-ready education ecosystem.

Educators were encouraged to continue investing in their professional and personal development and to learn from Dubai’s diverse education community. New educators arriving in the UAE were also urged to deepen their understanding of the country’s culture, heritage and values.

New Dubai Educators Council to give teachers a voice

The new academic year will also bring the launch of the Dubai Educators Council, a 15-member body designed to give educators a dedicated platform to share their perspectives and contribute to policies and programmes shaping education in the emirate.

The council will bring together educators from different backgrounds and with varied experiences, supporting KHDA’s wider focus on community participation under E33.

The move comes as Dubai continues to attract education professionals from around the world, with the number of teachers in its private education sector increasing by 17.5 per cent over the past three academic years.

KHDA also emphasised the standards expected across the sector, including professionalism, integrity and respect, alongside a shared responsibility to safeguard learners, support their wellbeing and put their best interests at the centre of education.

As part of the start-of-year welcome, educators working at Dubai private schools, early childhood centres and higher education institutions received personal welcome letters from Miran, thanking them for joining the emirate’s education community and inviting them to share their ideas and experiences.