Teaching in Dubai? What you need to qualify under new KHDA rules

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released two new technical guides that redefine the recruitment, conduct, and accountability of teachers and school heads in Dubai’s private education sector.

The Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai and the Staff Deregistration Technical Guide set out stricter requirements on qualifications, experience, and behaviour of teachers, alongside new rules around their notice period and resignations.

After thoroughly reviewing these two newly issued guides by the KHDA, Khaleej Times breaks down in this explainer, what the sweeping changes mean for teachers and schools.

1. What is the mandatory "Appointment Notice" and why does it matter?

Teachers must be given an "Appointment Notice" which is an official KHDA approval, that allows a teacher to work in one private school. It’s not transferable — so if a teacher moves schools, their old notice is cancelled, and they must get a fresh one before starting at a new school.

2. What checks must schools carry out before hiring a teacher?

Schools must follow strict due diligence and safer recruitment practices. This includes:

At least two professional references (one from the most recent employer)

Background and criminal checks across all countries lived in

Reviewing online/media presence for reputational risk

Verifying CV accuracy and qualifications

A formal panel interview, including safeguarding-trained members

3. What qualifications are recognised for teaching in Dubai private schools?

KHDA accepts:

Degrees from UAE universities accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education

Degrees from KHDA-recognised foreign university branches in Dubai free zones

Degrees from international universities accredited in their home country and recognised internationally

4. Do current teachers also need to meet the new qualification standards?

Yes — but with a grace period. Teachers already working in Dubai who don’t plan to change schools must meet the new qualification requirements by September 1, 2028 or April 1, 2029 for April-start schools.

5. What is the 90-day rule when moving schools?

If a teacher resigns and doesn’t follow all KHDA requirements — such as serving full notice, leaving at the end of term, and submitting the exit survey — KHDA will impose a 90-day waiting period before they can get a new Appointment Notice.

6. Why is the KHDA exit survey important?

Every departing teacher must complete this survey before leaving. It helps KHDA track the main reasons behind teacher turnover so that better, data-driven solutions can be put in place for the whole sector.

7. What does “deregistration” mean for a teacher?

Deregistration means KHDA formally bars an individual from working in any private school or education institution in Dubai. Their Appointment Notice is revoked, and they cannot apply for new roles in schools, early childhood centres, universities, or vocational institutes.

8. What kind of behaviour can lead to deregistration?

Serious issues like criminal convictions, child protection breaches, and gross misconduct can trigger deregistration. But repeated dishonesty, cultural insensitivity, or unprofessional social media behaviour may also lead to it if severe or recurring.

9. How is deregistration different from dismissal?

Dismissal is when a school terminates a staff member’s contract. Deregistration is a KHDA decision that bars them from the entire sector. While deregistration usually follows dismissal, KHDA may review evidence even after a warning. In rare cases, dismissal may not result in deregistration, allowing the teacher to restart in another institution.

10. Why does this matter to parents?

For parents, these rules mean more reliable teaching staff and higher accountability. Teachers will be properly vetted before entering classrooms, and turnover will be monitored closely to avoid learning disruptions. This ensures safer schools, greater stability for students, and more confidence in Dubai’s private education system.