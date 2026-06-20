Over 100 Dubai students tackle AI risks, road safety at first-ever student majlis

More than 100 students from Dubai's private schools came together this week to tackle some of the biggest challenges their generation is facing- from road safety to the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The first-ever Student Majlis, hosted by the Dubai Students Council in partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), gave pupils a platform to turn their ideas into action.

Held at the RTA's Transport Research and Innovation Pavilion at the University of Birmingham Dubai, the event featured interactive workshops and dialogue sessions led by student council members. The focus was on equipping young people with the skills and mindset to navigate a rapidly changing world.

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Amer Al Madani, Director of Learner Empowerment at KHDA, said the initiative reflected Dubai's commitment to put students at the centre of the education system.

"The Education 33 Strategy places learners at the heart of Dubai's education system, and the Student Majlis reflects our belief that students must be active partners in shaping the learner journey," he said.

"Led and organised by the Dubai Students Council, the initiative provides a platform for students to transform their everyday school experiences into practical solutions that enrich learning for others and help them develop the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Solving real-world problems

The RTA challenged students to design solutions to two pressing issues: improving safety around school drop-off and pick-up zones and encouraging responsible behaviour among new and young drivers.

Discussions during the event focused on four key themes: responsible use of AI, independent learning, future readiness, and student wellbeing.

Students explored ways to strengthen self-directed learning, develop responsible approaches to AI, and create learning environments that foster critical thinking and personal responsibility.

Sessions followed a practical design-thinking approach, with pupils identifying challenges, developing solutions, building prototypes, and testing their ideas against real-world considerations.

At the conclusion of the event, students presented their visions for the future of education, future readiness, and quality of life, offering ideas to help schools create more flexible and innovative learning environments.

Launched in 2025

The RTA said its support for the initiative reflects its commitment to empowering younger generations to address future challenges with a practical and responsible mindset.

Launched during the 2025-26 academic year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Students Council comprises 16 students from Grades 9 to 12.

It represents the interests of approximately 400,000 students enrolled in Dubai's private education sector.