Dubai schools tighten photography rules as parents told not to capture other students

Parents in Dubai are being reminded to think twice before taking photographs or videos on school premises, as private schools tighten guidance around the filming and sharing of images that may include other students.

A recent circular issued to parents at a Dubai school asks families and visitors to refrain from taking photographs or videos where other students or staff may be captured without appropriate consent.

The circular said, “In line with UAE privacy requirements and recent guidance being reinforced across private schools, we kindly ask parents and visitors to refrain from taking photographs or videos on school premises where other students or staff may be captured without their consent.”

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The guidance covers not only classrooms but also corridors, playgrounds, assemblies and drop-off and pick-up areas. Parents have also been asked not to share photographs or videos containing other students on social media, WhatsApp groups or other digital platforms without consent.

The move reflects a wider emphasis on protecting children's privacy and safeguarding them in increasingly digital school environments.

Why a child’s image is also a privacy issue

Under the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 45 of 2021 on the Protection of Personal Data, personal data generally cannot be processed without consent, subject to specific exceptions under the law. The legislation establishes requirements around the confidentiality, security and privacy of personal data.

For schools, this sits alongside Dubai’s private-school regulatory framework, which requires institutions to safeguard and preserve student rights and take necessary measures to protect them.

KHDA’s current school protocols also recognise photography as a privacy concern, stating that photographing students in vulnerable situations is a violation of their privacy.

This means that a seemingly harmless family photograph can become problematic if another child is clearly identifiable in the background and the image is subsequently circulated beyond the family.

The concern becomes greater once photographs leave a parent’s phone and enter WhatsApp groups, social media platforms or other digital spaces, where further sharing can be difficult to control.

Schools to provide designated opportunities for family photos

The circular does not seek to prevent parents from recording their own children’s milestones altogether.

Instead, it asks families to follow school-specific arrangements at designated events, with schools providing clear guidance on when and where photography is permitted.

“Official school photography will continue to follow our established consent and safeguarding procedures,” the circular states.

This distinction is important for parents attending concerts, assemblies, sports days and other school events: being invited onto school premises does not necessarily mean that every child present can be photographed or filmed.

The approach also reflects practices already adopted by Dubai schools, where photography and videography policies commonly require parental consent for the use of children’s images and set controls around school events and social media.