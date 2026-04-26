Dubai schools resume outdoor activities, PE classes after KHDA approval

Some schools in Dubai are once again reopening their playgrounds and outdoor spaces, signalling a gradual return to normalcy after weeks of caution.

The move follows a seven-week closure of schools due to regional tensions, with the resumption of in-person classes on April 20 — and now outdoor activities like Physical Education (PE) classes and assemblies— mark a significant step for students and parents alike.

Following approvals aligned with Ministry of Education (MOE) and Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) directives, several institutions have informed parents that outdoor activities will resume in phases, beginning this week.

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A school in the Emirates Hills area, in a circular to parents on Sunday, confirmed the development, noting that the decision comes amid “current stable conditions” and official guidance. It stated:



“I am pleased to let you know that in light of the current stable conditions and in accordance with Ministry of Education and KHDA directives, we are able to resume the following activities:

• Outdoor PE lessons and other educational activities using outdoor spaces

• Outdoor break periods, according to the existing school timetable

• Assemblies and other gatherings for scheduled school events on the school premises, including graduation ceremonies

• Co-curricular activities (CCAs) – both inside the school premises and using outdoor spaces”

Phased return with safety safeguards

The school emphasized that while most outdoor activities will restart on Monday, April 27, schools are taking a staggered approach to ensure readiness and compliance.

The same circular highlighted that, “With the exception of CCAs, these activities will restart on Monday 27 April 2026,” adding that extensive preparations have been made. It explained:

“We have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure these are run safely, in line with official guidance and required protocols. This includes clear identification of safe areas and evacuation routes… Should there be any official alert sounded then all outdoor activities will be immediately suspended to ensure a prompt and safe response.”

Co-curricular activities, which often involve external providers and more complex coordination, will resume slightly later.

The school noted, “CCAs will resume on Wednesday 29 April 2026,” emphasising the need for careful planning and alignment with safety measures. It added:

“This is to ensure that they are properly planned and that all providers are clear of the required protocols to ensure student safety. We know how much the children value these opportunities… and we are delighted to be able to resume the programme.”

Focus on wellbeing and smooth transition

The move comes shortly after schools across Dubai resumed in-person learning in a phased manner from April 20, following a period of disruption.

That reopening was backed by extensive groundwork, including emergency preparedness, staff training and operational checks. Schools secured approval of detailed emergency response plans, trained academic and support teams, and underwent KHDA compliance visits before welcoming students back.

Beyond logistics, institutions have also prioritised the emotional wellbeing of students. Many schools dedicated time to helping children reconnect with peers, rebuild routines and regain confidence in the classroom.

For students, the return of outdoor play, assemblies and group activities marks more than just a timetable change — it signals a step back towards a fuller school experience.