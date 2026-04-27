Dubai schools restart outdoor activities after 7 weeks; what changes for students

A day after Dubai schools were given the green light to resume outdoor activities, playgrounds and sports fields are beginning to come back to life, with institutions moving swiftly to roll out phased reopenings.

From football matches and fitness clubs to assemblies and outdoor learning, the return marks a visible shift towards normalcy after weeks of restrictions, with safety protocols, drills and structured supervision firmly in place as students step back outside.

The phased reopening comes after a seven-week closure triggered by regional tensions. Although in-person classes resumed on April 20, the revival of outdoor activities, including Physical Education (PE), assemblies and co-curricular programmes (CCAs), represents a key step forward for school communities.

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Approvals for these activities aligned with Ministry of Education (MOE) and Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) directives, which were granted over the weekend, prompting many schools to begin rolling out outdoor programmes from Monday.

A gradual but confident return

For many schools, the shift is about more than just activities; it’s about rebuilding a balanced school experience.

Timothy Roberts, Principal of Raffles World Academy, noted that a full programme is already underway.

“By Wednesday this week, we will have resumed our full range of CCAs, including our sports programme. We have already introduced online academic help desks, and this marks a broader return to a more balanced school experience. All activities continue to run in line with current guidance and are kept under regular review.

Student safety remains central. We have introduced a reverse evacuation protocol, which ensures that if students are engaged in outdoor activities, they can be swiftly and safely moved into designated indoor safe spaces when required.”

Across the GEMS Education network, outdoor learning and enrichment activities have also resumed in phases.

Matthew Burfield, Executive Vice President, Education, said schools are quickly returning to their term plans.

“CCAs have already resumed across our cluster of schools in Dubai and will be embedded into the weekly provision as per our previous term 3 plans. Schools, including GEMS Founders School, Dubai (GFS), and Metropole School, Motor City (MTS), resumed activities from 27th April, once KHDA approval was granted over the weekend.

All schools will be offering a full programme of ECAs, with outdoor activities fully operational during this week following the approval provided to do so over the weekend.”

He added that schools are making the most of the current weather window, expanding sports, creative and leadership activities before summer intensifies.

Safety and well-being in focus

Even as football, basketball, athletics and outdoor clubs return, safety protocols remain firmly in place. Schools are continuing with risk assessments, staff supervision and emergency preparedness measures.

Burfield emphasised that “safety remains a clear priority,” outlining measures such as activity-specific risk assessments, trained supervision and regular drills.

“Full practice of our safe zone drills puts us in a strong position for the next step, now approved to move outside with our activities. Schools have embedded these measures into daily operations, ensuring consistency through staff training and shared expectations.”

At Jumeira Baccalaureate School, Principal Richard John Drew also highlighted how outdoor play is being reintroduced alongside preparedness training.

“We are pleased to confirm that outdoor play will resume from tomorrow (Tuesday). This includes outdoor break times, Physical Education lessons, and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECAs). Certain activities will continue to be adapted where necessary, but students will once again benefit from structured and unstructured outdoor experiences as part of the school day.

Teachers and activity leaders have been trained and reminded of the correct procedures to follow should an alert occur during outdoor play, PE, or ECAs.”

For students, the impact has been immediate.

Simon Jodrell, Principal of Jebel Ali School, described a visible shift in energy and morale as children return outdoors.

“The impact on our students has been immediate and incredibly positive. Being outdoors, engaging in sport and reconnecting socially play a vital role in both physical health and emotional wellbeing. It brings energy back into the school day, supports friendships and restores a sense of normality that is so important for young people.

Safety, of course, remains our absolute priority… It is this balance, between opportunity and responsibility, that ensures our students can enjoy these experiences safely and confidently.”